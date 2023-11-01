Club gives awareness tips for breast cancer

Brenda Hendrix presented the program, "All Things Breast Cancer," at the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club recently. The meeting and craft were held at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Hendrix stated that breast cancer is the most common cancer that women may face in their lifetime, except for skin cancer. It can occur at any age, but the risk goes up as one gets older. Because of certain factors, some women may have a greater chance of having breast cancer than others. The best defense is to find breast cancer early when it is small, has not spread, and is easier to treat, according to the presentation.

Women should be familiar with the known benefits, limitations, and potential harms linked to breast cancer screening. They should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and tell a health care provider right away about any changes in their breasts.

Hendrix discussed gift ideas and other thoughtful ways to encourage someone going through breast cancer. Organizing a meal train and pitching in with errands and chores are easy ways to help one who is sick or undergoing treatment.

Some people may like privacy during their doctor visits and infusions while others rely on the support of family and friends to not only transport them but to sit with them as well. Sending a card, text, or email can mean a world of reassurance. Hendrix concluded her program by giving each member a cup filled with breast cancer awareness items.

Heart-N-Hands EHC also heard from Nancy Rosen, community service project chairman. She told the group about the upcoming Hope of the Delta fundraising banquet and encouraged members to sign up to attend. She said that the club would have a designated table at the banquet.

Jody Stout, club president, presented everyone with a Halloween goody bag. There was a contest to see who guessed the number of candy corn in a container. Sandy Smith guessed the correct number. Patsy Brown, vice-president, was in charge of a silent auction to help raise money for the club. Linda Works made soup and cornbread, and Brenda Robinson baked brownies for the club members. Debbie James gave a Holiday Foods update.

The club also mentioned recent events. The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Delta District Rally was set for Oct. 17 in Stuttgart. On Oct. 24, there was a Jefferson County EHC Fellowship Tour scheduled for Helena. The group planned a tour to the Thompson-Pillow Historic Home and a private meal by the hostess. Afterwards the group was to attend the Delta Cultural Center. On Oct. 26, an AEHC Craft Retreat was scheduled at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View.

Stout discussed upcoming events. Nov. 7 is the Leader Training and Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council Board Meeting at the Jefferson County Extension Office. Nov. 10 is Holiday Foods at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Parish Hall at 10 a.m. The November Heart-N-Hands EHC club meeting will be Nov. 16.

After the meeting, Kaye Richardson taught a Snowman Craft Workshop.