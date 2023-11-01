Election reminders

SPECIAL ELECTION

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety.

Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election.

Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office recently announced information for the special election as well as the March 5, 2024, primary election.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents who want to vote by mail.

People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. The completed form should be hand delivered, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the county clerk's office.

Act 736 prohibits the county clerk from sending unsolicited absentee applications to voters who have not requested a new ballot application.

ELECTION RELATED DATES

For the Nov. 14 election, designated bearers may pick up absentee ballots at the county clerk's office until Nov. 7. That's the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

Nov. 4 -- Sample Ballots will be available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 6 -- Party Filing Period Begins at noon for the March 5 Preferential Primary Election.

Nov. 7 -- First day of early voting for the Nov. 14 special election (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Nov. 10 -- Last day to receive county-to-county transfers.

Nov. 13 -- Last day for early voting (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Nov. 14 -- Party Filing Ends at noon for the March Preferential Primary Election.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day (7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at polling sites.

Nov. 14 -- Deadline to receive absentee ballots by mail/bearer/administrator/agent (by 7:30 p.m.)

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Veterans' business summit Thursday

The Cooperative Extension Service is inviting military veteran business owners to the sixth annual Arkansas Veterans' Business Summit to learn about the many resources available to them.

The summit will be held at the Cooperative Extension Service Little Rock State Office from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday. Attendance is free, and online registration is available. Although the event's focus will be on veterans, any business owner is welcome to attend.

Retired Major General Kendall Penn, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the keynote speaker. For details or registration visit https://center-gateway.com/2/gateway/013000/events/71586.

U.S. 65 lane to close

A full closure of the southbound ramp of U.S. 65, located 2.4 miles west of Blake Street in Pine Bluff, is scheduled from Thursday through Nov. 10.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday and remain in place around the clock as crews conduct repairs and preservation work on the ramp.

Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov, according to a news release.

Be Pro Be Proud registration open

Be Pro Be Proud will host eight events throughout the state as part of its 2024 Draft Day Series, including local sessions. The event matches employers with qualified graduating students based on student interest and employer needs.

At Pine Bluff, a Draft Day for the Arkansas Delta will take place March 12-13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, presented by Central Moloney, according to a news release.

At Stuttgart, the Draft Day Arkansas Grand Prairie event will be held April 3-4. This session will be presented by Riceland Foods.

Each location will have the opportunity for an estimated 300 students to each be interviewed by three employers.

Additionally, employers will have the opportunity to visit with hundreds of ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students in Draft Day's Career Expo. Draft Day 2024 registration ends Dec. 8 for prospective employers.

Details: https://beprobeproudar.org/draft-day-2024.

Simmons eyes cybersecurity

October was National Cybersecurity Month and Simmons Bank is providing educational tips so people can protect personal data, private information, and the digital networks and systems everyone uses.

To keep communities protected, Simmons Bank suggests:

Update your software regularly to optimize performance and minimize security risks.

Create strong, unique passwords and consider using a passphrase.

Enable multi-factor login authentication on your digital accounts.

Recognize and report phishing attempts.

For additional safety tips, visit https://www.simmonsbank.com/staysafeonline or https://www.simmonsbank.com/privacy-security/security-center/simmons-protection.