Damgoode Pies closes Hillcrest location

The original Damgoode Pies location at 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock has closed.

The pizzeria's management posted Monday on Facebook (facebook.com/damgoodepies): “Kavanaugh is permanently closed. We are sad to leave, but thrilled to have been Hillcrest’s corner pizza joint for more than 22 years.”

The Damgoode location at 6706 Cantrell Road remains open and recently introduced a new dining room. There is also a franchised location at 37 E. Center St. in Fayetteville.

Previously, other Little Rock locations — a brewpub in the River Market and a takeout and delivery operation on North Rodney Parham Road — have gone under.

Hours at the Cantrell Road location are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 664-2239; the website is dgpies.com.