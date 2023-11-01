DAR talks plans, honors the fallen

The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 17 at the Lakeside United Methodist Church Center.

Regent Julia Ann Beckham called the meeting to order and led the group in the DAR rituals, according to a news release.

Treasurer DeeLois Lawrence gave the treasurer's report. Secretary Rita Cash reported the minutes for the September meeting had been approved.

Jerri Townsend reported that DAR will be participating in the Veterans Christmas Shoe Box Program again this year. She brought lists of the items needed to fill the boxes. The boxes should be filled, gift wrapped, and brought to the November meeting, Townsend said.

Beckham reported that she and Susan Over had delivered brownies and cookies to the White Hall Police Department, White Hall Library, the Pine Bluff Fire Department and the Pine Bluff Veterans Clinic as part of the National Day of Service. The goodies were received with "much appreciation," she reported.

Sharon Wyatt thanked Chairman Barrie Hardin and the yearbook committee for the "excellent yearbook,"and recognized them for their work.

Regent Beckham recognized and thanked Janet Scherm for her work on the DAR scrapbook.

Susan Over reported that Arkansas State Regent Gale Parsons Markley presented a lapel pin, certificate, and flag to each veteran at the Vietnam Veterans barbeque dinner recently. State Vice-Regent Charline Manning, and Pine Bluff DAR members Barrie Hardin, Jerri Townsend, and Over attended the dinner.

Susan Over reminded members of two days of remembrance: National Fire Responders Day on Oct. 28 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Theresa Harrell-Orso presented a program on "POW-MIA and the VFW." She demonstrated the "Missing Man Table & Honors Ceremony" which is meant to remind viewers of the fallen, missing, or imprisoned U. S. military service members. Each item on the table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home.

Beckham adjourned the meeting and refreshments were served.