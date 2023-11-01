Driver, pedestrian killed in separate crashes on state roads Tuesday

Two men were killed in separate crashes on state roads on Tuesday, according to crash reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Faulkner County on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Jeffrey King, 58, of Vilonia was killed after a 2011 Range Rover struck him while traveling east on U.S. 64 at Sunny Gap Road, the report said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

A driver was killed in Sebastian County after a crash on Interstate 540, a report from the state police said.

48-year-old Roy Williams of Mountainburg died after the 1996 Ford F150 he was driving moved to the right lane and crashed with a 2020 Buick, causing the Ford to rotate and strike an unoccupied vehicle parked on the right shoulder. The Ford then exited the roadway and struck a tree just before 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the report said.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry, troopers said.

Over 470 people have died due to crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.