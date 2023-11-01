EDITORIAL: Hello, information?

The guy across the road is kinda creepy. He answers the door for pizza as if he's expecting a mugging. Weird music's coming from over there. His friends say he talks scary, sometimes so scary that they get worried that he's losing it.

Do you call the police, and sic the authorities on the guy?

Maybe if you are clairvoyant and can see what he does the next day. Even if you are clairvoyant, how convince the cops that the man is going to do something terrible soon? Who says the authorities will believe little ol' you?

These are things that keep coming to mind with every detail that comes out of Maine, specifically Sagadahoc County, where Robert Card shot up the place a week ago and killed 18 people. Which was only one of the mass shootings lately (and not just lately).

Specifics include:

The Maine National Guard (!) asked local police to check up on the man because he was a guardsman, and another soldier told the brass that he was concerned Robert Card would "snap and commit a mass shooting." That's a quote from CNN, which reports that somebody shared this information with the network after events.

Officers from Sagadahoc and Kennebec counties tried to contact Robert Card less than six weeks before he went on his shooting spree.

One officer talked to Card's family, and . . . "The responding sergeant from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office was told 'when [he] answers the door at his trailer, in the past he usually does so with a handgun in hand out of view from the person outside,' according to the source familiar with the welfare check report."

"A File 6 missing person's report appears to have been generated by the Sagadahoc sergeant who tried to check on the man, the source told CNN, but it is unclear if there was any action in regard to the shooter's access to weapons. The source said the case appeared to have been closed on October 1, 24 days before the massacres."

Naturally, the network tried to ask authorities about it. But when CNN got in touch with state Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck, the official replied: "I won't answer."

Well.

Also, the network apparently went to the home of the local sheriff, but a woman who answered the door there said the sheriff was "done" and wouldn't speak to reporters.

Double well.

Surely the public, which includes folks in Maine, will one day want answers about the possible misses/public safety failures. And perhaps hold somebody somewhere accountable. Or maybe change the law. But that day is in the future. Right now, what folks want is information.

When the state's National Guard is calling for backup, something obvious is wrong. And probably more wrong than somebody talking scary. But all that wrong is compounded by muzzled officialdom. And nothing is improved.

Especially confidence in that officialdom.