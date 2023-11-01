Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Moses Francis, 64, of 1037 S. Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Francis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Richard Walters, 60, of 988 Cliff Road in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Walters was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Samuel Haag, 24, of 804 Glenwood Ave. in Grand Junction, Colo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Haag was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Caleb Rippey, 23, of 2005 Azlin Place in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual explicit conduct involving children. Rippey was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.