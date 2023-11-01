Game with Hogs crucial for Gators

FAYETTEVILLE -- Florida football had a chance last weekend to actually get a leg up on two-time defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia in the SEC East race.

The Gators even jumped out to an early lead on the Bulldogs at Jacksonville, Fla., with a first-drive touchdown on Graham Mertz's 25-yard touchdown pass to freshman Eugene Wilson to cap a 66-yard drive.

But it went deep south for the Gators from there with the Bulldogs scoring the next 36 points en route to a 43-20 win. Now Florida (5-3, 3-2 SEC) and Coach Billy Napier are contemplating how they can gain ground on the Bulldogs in the long run and finish with a flourish and bowl eligibility in the short term.

The Gators are a touchdown favorite for Saturday's 11 a.m. game against struggling Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) with a shot at ensuring postseason eligibility. After that, the going looks much tougher for Florida with road games at No. 14 LSU and No. 12 Missouri before hosting No. 4 Florida State.

The game against Arkansas has a must-win vibe about it for Napier, who knows the dog-eat-dog mentality prevalent in the SEC.

"You guys certainly don't have any sympathy for us," Napier said to media members after falling to Georgia. "And in our league there's no sympathy. You've got to turn the page and get ready to go the next week."

Florida will don black jerseys for the first time in school history Saturday as part of the theme of "Saluting Those Who Serve."

"We're all hyped about it," Florida tight end Hayden Hansen said. "Napier's big message is 'Don't forget why.' It's very important to know why we're wearing it. We take a lot of stuff for granted. People put their lives on the line."

Florida can take a little solace in that it has never lost at home to Arkansas. The Gators are 5-0 against the Razorbacks at The Swamp.

"Certainly it's a critical week for our football team relative to where we're at," Napier said Monday. "Certainly Arkansas presents a number of challenges."

The Gators, who had an open date before facing Georgia, will take on an Arkansas team that is coming off of its own free weekend.

The Razorbacks will attack Florida with a new offensive coordinator in Kenny Guiton after the firing of Dan Enos. Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has closed practices to the media this week, indicating a circle-the-wagons approach and the possibility of unveiling offensive tweaks against the Gators.

The Razorbacks have been largely competitive in SEC play, with four of their five losses being by a touchdown or less, but struggling for a breakthrough win since falling 38-31 to BYU in Week 3.

"I do think Arkansas, although their record doesn't reflect it, they've been in every football game," Napier said. "This is a team that's lost a lot of close games. I do think they've played really good defense for the most part. I know offensively they've made a change.

"I do think they're a lot closer than their record indicates. This will be a challenge."

Florida is 4-0 at home, allowing just six touchdowns and 44 points in wins over McNeese State, Tennessee, UNC-Charlotte and Vanderbilt.

The Gators have been a low-turnover offense, with just two interceptions thrown by the Wisconsin transfer Mertz (195-257-2, 2,127 yards, 14 touchdowns). Mertz is completing 75.9% of his passes, the third-best rate in the country behind Oregon's Bo Nix (78.3) and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (78.1).

Mertz has thrown multiple touchdown passes in the past four games and he has opened his Florida career with eight consecutive games of 62% completions or better and a touchdown pass. In only one of those games was his completion rate less than 70.5%.

Mertz has 907 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his past 3 games, all versus SEC competition. He has not thrown an interception in his past 119 pass attempts, the sixth-best streak in Florida history, and he has been picked off only once in his past 242 throws.

"They're not asking him, to me, to sit in there and read the full field all the time," Pittman said. "Now they do ... run a lot of things that he can do and he does well. Therefore, they're not putting him in a lot of positions where he's throwing it up for grabs."

Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. (94-520, 4 TDs) and Trevor Etienne (76-449, 3) offer a 1-2 punch, with both averaging 5.5 yards per carry or better.

Ace receiver Ricky Pearsall (50 receptions, 718 yards, 3 TDs) has been complemented by the emergence of Wilson (37-326, 2), whose 11 catches last week broke the Florida freshman record of eight held jointly by Jabar Gaffney, Reidel Anthony and himself. Tight end Arlis Boardingham (19-219, 4) is a red-zone favorite for Mertz.

"They want to get the ball to the edge, whether it's stretch, with the reverses," Pittman said. "I really like what they're doing offensively. They're hiding the football. It's old-school ... who has the ball? They want you to figure out where the ball is a little late."

Defensively, rush end Princely Unanmielen, linebackers Shemar James and Scooby Williams, safeties Miguel Mitchell and Jordan Castell and "Star" Jaydon Hill have been the Gators' most consistent playmakers.

Unanmielen has 11 quarterback hurries, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. James has notched a team-high 54 tackles, followed by Castell (40), while Williams has 36 stops, a 12-yard sack and 4 hurries.

The Gators have only four takeaways -- interceptions by Mitchell and Devin Moore and fumble recoveries by Jalen Kimber and special-teamer Aaron Gates -- the fewest for any team in the country except for Temple.