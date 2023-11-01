Habitability standards for rentals get Spa City look

HOT SPRINGS -- City Manager Bill Burrough said the committee he formed to recommend habitability standards for rental dwellings plans to hold its first meeting this month.

He created the panel after the Hot Springs Board of Directors pulled an ordinance setting maximum temperature standards for tenant-occupied dwellings from the agenda of its Aug. 1 business meeting.

"I wasn't really pressing it to happen right away, because of the change in temperatures," he told the board last month. "It's a very finite thing we're looking at. It's basically the issue of having air conditioning in these rental areas. It's not in international building code or state law. It is one we'll be looking at to see if we might be able to implement something here."

The ordinance would have amended the heating facilities section of the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code the board adopted by reference in February to include air conditioning capable of maintaining a room temperature at least 15 degrees cooler than the outside temperature and no hotter than 85 degrees in at least one habitable room and each habitable room by Sept. 1, 2025.

It included an emergency clause waiving the 30-day period before local legislation becomes law, putting the standards into immediate effect. City code requires dwelling units maintain a minimum temperature of 65 degrees but has no standard for maximum air temperature.

Burrough said the select committee included Russell Thomas and Daniel Brown, two landlords who signed the Aug. 1 email asking the board to table the ordinance.

"One is a multifamily landlord, and one is more single family," he told the board. "We'll get a blend of both of those."

In addition to Thomas and Brown, the Hot Springs Landlord Association, Hot Springs Housing Authority, State Rep. Richard McGrew, R-District 85, Justice of the Peace Debbie McGrew, R-District 10, signed the email calling the ordinance a "knee-jerk reaction" with unintended consequences.

Burrough also appointed Housing Authority Executive Director Nadine Jarmon. She said the agency sees the issue from both sides. It represents more than 2,000 people who either have tenant-based Section 8 housing choice vouchers or are on the waiting list.

It's also a member of the partnership that converted the city's 365 public housing units to a project-based, Section 8 property in 2018 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration program.

"I see it from both perspectives," Jarmon said last month. "We're technically a landlord, and we also know the tenant perspective."

Greenbriar Apartments

Keishon Hicks is one of two tenant representatives on the committee. He lived at Greenbriar Apartments when ownership told tenants they would be assessed a surcharge for air conditioning, a monthly fee many said they couldn't afford on their limited incomes.

Hicks is one of several Greenbriar tenants suing the partnership that acquired the federally subsidized Convention Boulevard apartment complex last year. The lawsuit alleged breach of contract, fraud and discrimination. An agreed order Garland County Division 1 Circuit Judge Ralph Ohm signed in August prohibited the removal of air conditioners while the lawsuit remained in effect.

Ohm denied a motion the Center for Arkansas Legal Services filed on behalf of the tenants to consolidate their claims with the civil eviction proceedings ownership brought against them last month.

The board put the air conditioning ordinance on the agenda one week after Greenbriar tenants voiced their concern at the July 18 business meeting. They had lodged numerous complaints this summer with the city's neighborhood services division about living conditions at Greenbriar.

Last month, the city withdrew property maintenance code violations it filed in August against Greenbriar general partner Michael Cotroneo. The repair list developed after several rounds of inspections this summer included seven apartments, but the citations were related to a single unit.

"All violations subject (to) the citation have been repaired," City Attorney Brian Albright told his deputy in an Oct. 2 email the city provided in response to a records request. "Please nol pros. If we continue to have issues with this apartment complex, we can reinstate the charges."

Albright told Cotroneo in a Sept. 15 email he need not attend the Oct. 3 hearing in Hot Springs District Court. City inspectors told Cotroneo four days earlier that all of the violations will have been corrected when pest control completed treatment of the apartment. The email noted a pest control company was on-site earlier in the day.

According to court records, Cotroneo pleaded no contest Oct. 19 to the harassing communications charge he was arrested on in June. He paid a $680 fine. According to the probable cause affidavit, he texted an unsolicited photo of his privates to a Greenbriar tenant in April.

Tenants told The Sentinel-Record this summer that Cotroneo's arrest at the apartment complex led to the prohibition on being outside for more than 10 minutes. Exceeding the time limit constituted loitering, punishable by a fine, tenants were told in a notice.

The Southwest Housing Compliance Corp. told tenants the notice was unenforceable and violated HUD rules.

Cotroneo told the newspaper in July the restriction was related to drug activity. SHCC said it received a tenant complaint about drug paraphernalia in the laundry room, according to an email Cotroneo forwarded.

HUD contracts SHCC, a subsidiary of the housing authority in Austin, Texas, to administer Section 8 contracts in Arkansas and Texas, including the contract that pays Section 8 subsidies at Greenbriar.