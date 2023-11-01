Hutchinson turns to longtime aide to manage campaign

WASHINGTON — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has picked a new person to oversee his White House bid, and it’s someone familiar with Hutchinson’s record.

The Hutchinson presidential campaign on Wednesday named Alison Williams as its new campaign manager. Williams succeeds Rob Burgess, whose final day with the campaign was Tuesday.

Williams has an extensive work relationship with Hutchinson beginning with his time in the U.S. House of Representatives. She followed Hutchinson when he joined the Drug Enforcement Administration as its director in 2001 and again to the Department of Homeland Security in 2003.

In the early months of Hutchinson’s tenure as governor, Williams joined the administration to serve as his director of state-federal relations. She became chief of staff in 2016 and stayed with his administration through the remainder of his governorship.

“Alison’s unparalleled experience, her dedication to public service, and her deep understanding of the political landscape make her the perfect choice to lead our campaign,” Hutchinson said Wednesday in a release.

“She has been an invaluable advisor and a trusted colleague for many years, and I am confident that with her at the helm, our campaign is poised for success.”

The move comes with Hutchinson looking to build momentum on the campaign trail. He lags behind other candidates in the race for the Republican Party’s nomination, but the former governor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday that he remains committed to the campaign.

Hutchinson announced Wednesday he did not file paperwork to be on the primary ballot in South Carolina, noting the challenges of trying to win the race given two South Carolinians are on the ballot, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.



