K. T. Oslin, Randy Goodrum, Wood Newton to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards from Arkansas Country Music Awards

K.T. Oslin, Randy Goodrum and Wood Newton will be celebrated next year with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arkansas Country Music Awards.

“The three individuals being honored in 2024 are a fine mix of deserving Arkansans,” said country music journalist and historian Charles Haymes in a press release. “From a game-changing female vocalist to two very accomplished songwriters, this is another wonderful class of very deserving recipients.”

The trio will join the ranks of previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients that include Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Patsy Montana, the Browns and others.

“This list continues to solidify the magnitude and importance of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the special ones that have received it, both past and present,” said Nathan Hunnicutt, Arkansas Country Music Awards president.

Oslin was born Kay Toinette Oslin in Crossett. Her breakthrough album, “‘80s Ladies,” was released in 1987. Her hits include “Do Ya,” “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Hey Bobby,” “Hold Me” and “Come Next Monday.” She was a three-time Grammy winner and in 1988 was the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year. In 2018 she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. Oslin passed away in 2020.

Hot Springs native Goodrum played piano for Chet Atkins, Jerry Reed and Roy Orbison. He is also a prolific songwriter, scoring pop and country hits. He wrote “You Needed Me,” which Anne Murray took to No. 1 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 Chart and was named Song of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. He has also written hits for Dottie West, who recorded his “A Lesson in Leavin’” as a solo artist and “What Are We Doin’ in Love” with Kenny Rogers. Others who have recording his songs include Sylvia, John Berry and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

The Grammy-Award winning Newton was born in Hampton and graduated from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. He found success a songwriter in Nashville, Tenn., with songs like “Midnight Hauler,” by Razzy Bailey and “Bobby Sue,” by the Oak Ridge Boys. His songs have also been recorded by Restless Heart, B.J. Thomas, Kenny Rogers, Charley Pride, Steve Wariner and others.

The 7th annual Arkansas Country Music Awards is scheduled for June 3 at the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Visit arkansasmusic.org for details.