Legionnaires’ disease confirmed at Methodist Village Senior Living facility in Fort Smith





FORT SMITH -- A case of Legionnaires' disease has been confirmed at the Methodist Village Senior Living facility in Fort Smith, according to its member facility, Arkansas Health Care Association.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. People can get the disease by breathing in small droplets of water or swallowing water containing the bacteria into the lungs.

The CDC states Legionella occurs naturally in freshwater environments like lakes and streams, and can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made building water systems. It states one in 10 people die from complications of the disease, and that people generally don't spread Legionnaires' disease to other people, but it is possible under rare circumstances.

Cat Hamilton, director of member services for the Arkansas Health Care Association, said Methodist has implemented its water management plan and is working in collaboration with Fort Smith's Utility Department and the Arkansas Department of Health. She said Methodist remains committed to the health and safety of its residents and employees.



