Save the river again

It seems that whenever God creates a beautiful, pristine natural jewel, humans do their best to try to exploit and ruin it. Years ago they tried to dam the beautiful free-flowing Buffalo River. More recently state bureaucrats allowed a filthy hog farm/factory to pollute it. Now there is talk of changing the Buffalo from national river to national park and "preserve," which among other things would attract tens of thousands more humans to crowd and pollute the river.

Many would say the Buffalo is already too crowded to have an enjoyable float during much of the year. Let's not make it worse. Certainly the Buffalo needs some added attention and resources to preserve and improve it. But not this.

Thankfully the Buffalo is protected as a national river. We can help save it by not making it a national park.

DAN DAUGHERTY

Norfork

Gendered language

I have read with interest the responses to Gov. Sarah Sanders' executive order to ban certain gender-language designations. I am especially surprised by the number of responses from people who have prostates and their attacks on the governor. Certain people who provide sperm seem extremely upset by the fact that women may no longer be defined in state documents by the functions of their bodies. These same people who urinate standing up defend the notion that a woman can be reduced merely to her biological functions and stripped of her wholeness and experiences of life.

As a woman, I am supposed to not take offense at being marginalized by persons who buy Corvettes during midlife crises and accept these definitions of who I really am. I find it fascinating that the women's movement fought to show the value and dignity of the whole woman yet now she is devalued to the term "menstruating person." We are constantly reminded that words do matter and then those same words are turned against 50 percent of the world's population.

Thank heaven we have plenty of people who leave their wives for a much younger version to explain to us what a woman is and what her value really is to the world. By no means could we possibly expect a female governor to understand the total experience of womanhood. She needs people who grow beards to explain these important facts to her pretty little head.

SHANNON CALLAHAN

Little Rock

Won't make it better

Regarding Sunday's editorial about a constitutional convention involving U.S. representatives and senators: The editorial writer stated, "Or they might rule it all from the very beginning." May I suggest an edit that reads, "Or they might ruin it all from the very beginning"?

When was the last time a politician improved any law? Keep them away from our Constitution except to read it.

RICHARD HICKMAN

Rogers

Their societal carnage

Anyone who has lived in the pre-smartphone era has witnessed the amazing mental and societal carnage these devices have created.

Researchers say teens spend on average nine hours a day on their phones! Is anyone surprised that teen suicide, loneliness, depression, and mental problems for these obsessed kids are at their highest ever? This dependency is not just for kids. Studies reveal that semi-absent parents spend more time on their devices than with their own children.

This hand-held addiction has normalized a whole new level of rudeness. Try having a conversation or a meal with a phone junkie. When they're not shoving their phones in your face to look at their latest photo, meme, joke, or video, they're constantly checking their phones and often mindlessly tapping away while you and everyone else are ignored. Walk into any business, you'll frequently find the employee's phone is more important than customers. Wherever they are, whatever they're doing, they're hunched over their glowing screens, clutching their precious phones. When not in their hands, they're attached to a car dashboard, next to a dinner plate, a bar top, or a table. Never out of sight, never more than a hand's reach away, and constantly checked.

These people have lost their ability to meaningfully interact with others. They've become devoid of social skills, conversational skills, writing skills, and cognitive skills. They depend on influencers and social media to tell them what to believe, think, and do. We are becoming a society of self-absorbed brain-atrophied addicts who are oblivious to the world around them as they live their lives in their self-imposed digital prisons.

But like most addicts, they'll deny they have a problem. These users have become slaves to their phones. And until they fix the problem themselves, or get help, there is no hope for them.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock