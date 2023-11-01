Little Rock Palestinian whose family is trapped in Gaza sues U.S. government to help get them out

A Palestinian-American man who lives in Little Rock filed a federal lawsuit this week against U.S. officials in an attempt to force the government to evacuate American citizens and nationals trapped in Gaza, which is under heavy bombardment by the Israeli military.

Ramiz Younis is a U.S. citizen, as are his two children, Zaina and Zain Younis, and his wife, Folla Saqer, is a green card holder. She and the children were visiting family in Gaza when Hamas militants carried out surprise attacks on nearby Israeli communities Oct. 7. All four are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit -- as are the Michigan-based Arab-American Civil Rights League and the Washington D.C.-based American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. The complaint names U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as defendants.

According to the complaint, filed Monday in federal court in Little Rock, the plaintiffs, represented by Justin Eisele of Upper Marlboro, Md. and Mirriam Seddiq of Rockville, Md., are challenging the constitutionality of the U.S. government's "failure to act to protect United States citizens trapped in Gaza, Palestine, an active war zone," whose "lives are in grave danger from ongoing military action and violence in which they are non-combatants."

The complaint alleges that although the U.S. has offered humanitarian flights for Americans fleeing Israel, it has denied any evacuation services for Americans attempting to flee Gaza ahead of an impending Israeli military invasion. It asks the Court to order the defendants to "use all resources at their disposal that are necessary and available, including but not limited to deployment of military ships, vessels and airplanes and/or contracting with private commercial ship liners and airline carriers to evacuate U.S. citizens from Gaza and return them safely to the United States or another nation outside of the war zone in the most expeditious manner available," and to "Declare the Defendants' inaction in failing to evacuate U.S. citizens from Gaza as arbitrary and capricious" in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. On Tuesday evening, Miller entered an order for a hearing to be held within 20 days of the date the defendants are served with the complaint, to determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction.

According to CNN, Blinken told the Senate Appropriations Committee at a hearing Tuesday that approximately 400 American citizens and their families -- a total of around 1,000 people -- are trapped in Gaza and attempting to leave. Blinken placed the blame on Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group is preventing people from crossing the border into Egypt.

According to the complaint, Folla Saqer and the couple's two children were turned away at the Rafah border crossing by Egyptian authorities despite having had her passport stamped, "literally at the border just as the bombing from the Israel Government began."

The complaint accuses the U.S. of evacuating U.S. citizens who are Israeli from the area while ignoring the plight of U.S. citizens who are Palestinian.

Reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, Ramiz Younis and his attorneys said the family has been unable to get any reliable information from U.S. or Israeli officials regarding what efforts are being undertaken to help get Americans and their families out of Gaza. Younis said his wife and children have been to the Rafah border crossing that goes into Egypt six times -- the first two times on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10, while the crossing was still open -- but were turned away each time. The first time, he said, they were instructed at the Egyptian embassy to go to the border and were told it would be opened to allow humanitarian supplies to cross into Gaza and refugees to cross into Egypt but, he said, those trying to cross were turned back.

"The Egyptians did this the first time," he said. "They said they're not going to open the border unless there will be a humanitarian corridor to bring in essential stuff for the population. So when they arrived they did not open, and they said it was the Israelis who were not allowing the internationals to leave."

Later, Younis said, he was told by the State Department that it was Hamas that was preventing people from leaving Gaza.

"So everybody is blaming everybody else," Younis said, his frustration and fear evident in his voice. "I don't know how Hamas is preventing people. My wife, as I said, was at the border and nobody was preventing anybody. They were just waiting for a signal, for a sign to come over that should have come."

But that signal, he said, never came, and his wife and children were unable to cross into Egypt.

"She went back again two days later and they stamped the passports, and while she was waiting to cross to the Egyptian side, bombing happened," Younis said. "I think that was on the 10th of October, so of course, everybody gets scared, some people were injured and there was some damage to the building."

At that point, he said, Palestinian authorities cleared the building and announced the crossing into Egypt was closed.

"So she ran, leaving her luggage, leaving the stroller, she grabbed our children and she ran away for their lives," he said. "Thankfully, they made it back to Rafah, about 15 minutes away from the crossing itself, and she stayed in that area until [Tuesday] morning."

Eisele spoke up, saying that had Folla made it to the border crossing with her children just 45 minutes earlier, "they probably would have made it across."

Younis said he had contacted the office of Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., and a staff member stayed in close contact initially, but he said the information he received was mainly about evacuation efforts in Israel.

"Little information was given about my family and people related to Gaza," he said. "What I'm getting from them is little and limited."

A spokesperson for Hill's office said on Tuesday night that for privacy reasons the office could make no public statement on whether they are assisting Younis and his family.

A group that reached out to the American embassy in Cairo, Younis said, received no information and no help.

"After a long conversation they told them, 'well, basically it's your fault for going to Gaza,'" he said.

On Tuesday morning, Younis said, he received news of the Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp but for several agonizing hours was unable to get any news on the fate of his wife and children or other family members. Communication, he said, had been spotty since the fighting began. Finally, he said, he received a message from one of his brothers telling him his wife, his children and the rest of the family were unharmed.

"Basically, the place that was bombed was our neighborhood where I grew up," he said. "When I heard the news I was almost certain I had lost them."

The people in Gaza who are trapped by the fighting, Younis said, are in much the same position as his wife and children.

"It is crazy, it is dangerous, it is inhuman," he said, "The people, they are just civilians and they don't know where to go. Nobody is communicating that to them. It's all violence and chaos all around."

He said during a brief communication with his brother Tuesday he asked that his wife and children leave Rafah and go south to a safer area, but to no avail.

"He told me it is too late," Younis said. "Now, they cannot even move to a safer area. The north is under heavy, heavy continuous air strikes, a ground invasion and Lord knows what will happen."

Eisele said the lawsuit filed in Arkansas is similar to another filed in Michigan on behalf of another plaintiff and said at least two more suits have been filed in other jurisdictions in an attempt to prod U.S. authorities into action.

"This lawsuit is not about money," Eisele said. "It's about getting the government to do its job and to get these citizens home."

The U.S. has a long history of focusing on getting civilians out of harm's way in trouble spots around the world but this time has been different, he said.

"This bombing has been nonstop and has killed thousands of civilians," he said, "and we've not heard anything more than lip service from the government."

Seddiq said her hope is that the lawsuit will prompt U.S. authorities to come forward with more information.

"Part of what we're trying to do," she said, "is to get the government to respond, to say not just, 'oh, we're doing everything we can,' but to say what are [they] doing, what are the actual steps [they] are taking. Because we know if the government wants to they can get people out, just as they've done with the Israeli-Americans.

"But if they don't, they won't, just like they did with all of the Afghan interpreters that we promised to get out [in 2021] who are still stuck in Afghanistan ... We want the government to respond and to take some responsibility for what they are doing to U.S. citizens."