LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Guitarist Joe Bonamassa to play Robinson Center





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ First Thursday

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.

(501) 960-9877; hillcrestmerchants.net

5-8 p.m. Rocktown Sparks

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Casey Donahew, with Chris Colston ($25-$40)

◼️ The Studio Theater

320 W. Seventh St.

(501) 374-2615; studiotheatrelr.com

7:30-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 12: "Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical" ($25-$35)

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Ingrown, Dryer Fire, Death Rattle, Kill Order, Colour Design

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour -- Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Vince Alten, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley

◼️ Ya Ya's Euro Bistro

17711 Chenal Parkway

(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar

15228 Interstate 30 N

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

160 Temperance Hill Road

(501) 525-1616

7 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist David Collins

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Wine Down

120 Marina Road

(501) 226-3100

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Preston

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Busker

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

9-11 p.m.: Jet 420

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave.

(501) 246-4757

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

8 p.m.: The New Arkansas

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Goatwhore, with Withered, Spitterr and Nightspake ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 244-8800; littlerock.com

8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa ($53-$253)

◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Los Rieleros

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: GA-20 $15-$90

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Baltic to Boardwalk

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley, Vince Alten

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bar Louie

3929 McCain Blvd.

(501) 420-1445

9 p.m.: Roosevelt Deshawn Harris and friends ($20)

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Rob Leines

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Luke Williams

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Bowers & Kraatz

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: The Experience

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Rogue Roundabout

804 Chestnut St.

(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com

6-8:30 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOPE

◼️ Hempstead Hall

2500 S. Main St.

(870) 722-8565; hempsteadhall.com

7 p.m.: East Nash Grass and The Cleverlys ($12-$35)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Barrett Center

2231 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 321-4384

7 p.m.: Shirley Chauvin's Little Big Band at Eddy & Barbie's Ballroom Dance ($25)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: DoubleShot Live

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shot Glass

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Buddy Guy (sold out)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6 p.m.: Kordsmeier

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center

906 E. Main St.

(870) 214-9346; bluestoneeventcenter.com

7-9 p.m.: Bob Cole and the Rewind Band

OZARK

◼️ Byrd's Adventure Center

7037 Cass Oak Road

(479) 667-4066; byrdsadventurecenter.com

5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. The Irie Lions, MK Ultra, The Gary Lawrence Show ($79 advance; $89 at the gate)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas

701 S. Main St.

(870) 536-3375; asc701.org

5-7 p.m.: Darnell Cann-Ward ($10; $5 for ASC members)

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:30 p.m.: Seth Van Dover

◼️ Doe's Eat Place

1023 W. Markham St.

(501) 376-1195

6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor + Matt Stone

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Ben & Doug

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($13-$35)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents Mean Mary ($20; $15 military; $10 students with I.D.; free for accompanied children 12 and under)

◼️ The Rail Yard

1212 E. Sixth St., Suite 1

(501) 779-7390

6 p.m. Almost Guilty

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:15 p.m.: Chase McDaniel, with Madeline Consoer ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Route 358

◼️ Saffron Indian Cuisine

12911 Cantrell Road

(501) 313-5335; saffronlittlerock.com

9 p.m.: The Scorpios, featuring Mike Walker and Tawanna Cambell ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Durry, with Roe Kapara $18

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: CrashCast Cover Show

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Good Looks, Avery Lee & The Sweeties ($12)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley, Vince Alten

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

600 N. Broadway

(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Steve Boyster

9-11 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: Legends of Hip Hop: Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJC, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik ($63-$129)

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

6:30 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen

◼️ Patio Café

1156 Front St.

(501) 358-3556; thepatiocafe.net

8 a.m.-noon: Holly

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

7 p.m.: Josh Stewart

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Fight Dream, with The Salesman

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shot Glass

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Johns & Porter Crews

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Seth Reid

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center

7-9 p.m.: Bob Cole and the Rewind Band

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887

7 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacons

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Sunset Strip '80s tribute to hair metal bands

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Goblin -- performing the live score of Dario Argento's "Demons" ($34.50-$69.50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m. Bark ($7)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7:30 p.m.: Air Supply ($59.75-$129.75)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

7:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

4-7 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($15)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ East End Café

20622 Arch Street Pike (Hensley)

(501) 888-4444

8-10 p.m.: Steve Crump

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; argentaacoustic.com

7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriters: Dana Landers, Chris Fleischmann, Jason Lee Hale; Courtney Sheppard, Justin Patterson, Laura Lynn Danley ($5)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Puddinhead

ARKADELPHIA

◼️ Henderson State University

1118 Henderson St.

(870) 230-5000; hsu.edu

7 p.m.: Lou Marini ($15)

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Divine Calypso

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Big Boy Changes

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

7:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Arkansas Blues Society Blues Jam

Vino's

6-10 p.m.: False Gods, Beneath the Kudzu, Direwolf, Coffin Liquor

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Unwed Sailor, Peach Blush, The Chores ($12)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

CABOT

◼️ Fire&Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337

6-9 p.m.: Josey John with Luke Williams

TICKETS

◼️ John Mellencamp performs at 8 p.m. April 10 at Robinson Center in Little Rock; tickets ($49.50-$149.50), go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or (501) 244-8800.

◼️ Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Black Stone Cherry, perform at 7 p.m. April 18 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $29.50-$354.50, go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers; tickets $39.95-$499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Creed, with Daughtry and Finger Eleven, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Walmart AMP; tickets $39.50-$159.50.

Jazz saxophonist Lou Marini joins the Arkansas All-Star Big Band Monday Nov. 6 at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)






