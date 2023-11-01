Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Guitarist Joe Bonamassa to play Robinson Center

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 4:30 p.m.
Joe Bonamassa, performing Nov. 1 in Fayetteville and Nov. 3 in Little Rock. Photos by Haluk Gurer Birmingham�


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ First Thursday

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.

(501) 960-9877; hillcrestmerchants.net

5-8 p.m. Rocktown Sparks

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Casey Donahew, with Chris Colston ($25-$40)

◼️ The Studio Theater

320 W. Seventh St.

(501) 374-2615; studiotheatrelr.com

7:30-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 12: "Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical" ($25-$35)

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Ingrown, Dryer Fire, Death Rattle, Kill Order, Colour Design

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour -- Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Vince Alten, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley

◼️ Ya Ya's Euro Bistro

17711 Chenal Parkway

(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar

15228 Interstate 30 N

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

160 Temperance Hill Road

(501) 525-1616

7 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist David Collins

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Wine Down

120 Marina Road

(501) 226-3100

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Preston

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Busker

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

9-11 p.m.: Jet 420

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave.

(501) 246-4757

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

8 p.m.: The New Arkansas

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Goatwhore, with Withered, Spitterr and Nightspake ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 244-8800; littlerock.com

8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa ($53-$253)

◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Los Rieleros

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: GA-20 $15-$90

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Baltic to Boardwalk

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley, Vince Alten

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bar Louie

3929 McCain Blvd.

(501) 420-1445

9 p.m.: Roosevelt Deshawn Harris and friends ($20)

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Rob Leines

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Luke Williams

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Bowers & Kraatz

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: The Experience

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Rogue Roundabout

804 Chestnut St.

(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com

6-8:30 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOPE

◼️ Hempstead Hall

2500 S. Main St.

(870) 722-8565; hempsteadhall.com

7 p.m.: East Nash Grass and The Cleverlys ($12-$35)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Barrett Center

2231 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 321-4384

7 p.m.: Shirley Chauvin's Little Big Band at Eddy & Barbie's Ballroom Dance ($25)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: DoubleShot Live

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shot Glass

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Buddy Guy (sold out)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6 p.m.: Kordsmeier

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center

906 E. Main St.

(870) 214-9346; bluestoneeventcenter.com

7-9 p.m.: Bob Cole and the Rewind Band

OZARK

◼️ Byrd's Adventure Center

7037 Cass Oak Road

(479) 667-4066; byrdsadventurecenter.com

5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. The Irie Lions, MK Ultra, The Gary Lawrence Show ($79 advance; $89 at the gate)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas

701 S. Main St.

(870) 536-3375; asc701.org

5-7 p.m.: Darnell Cann-Ward ($10; $5 for ASC members)

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:30 p.m.: Seth Van Dover

◼️ Doe's Eat Place

1023 W. Markham St.

(501) 376-1195

6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor + Matt Stone

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Ben & Doug

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($13-$35)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents Mean Mary ($20; $15 military; $10 students with I.D.; free for accompanied children 12 and under)

◼️ The Rail Yard

1212 E. Sixth St., Suite 1

(501) 779-7390

6 p.m. Almost Guilty

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:15 p.m.: Chase McDaniel, with Madeline Consoer ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Route 358

◼️ Saffron Indian Cuisine

12911 Cantrell Road

(501) 313-5335; saffronlittlerock.com

9 p.m.: The Scorpios, featuring Mike Walker and Tawanna Cambell ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Durry, with Roe Kapara $18

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: CrashCast Cover Show

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Good Looks, Avery Lee & The Sweeties ($12)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley, Vince Alten

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

600 N. Broadway

(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Steve Boyster

9-11 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: Legends of Hip Hop: Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJC, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik ($63-$129)

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

6:30 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen

◼️ Patio Café

1156 Front St.

(501) 358-3556; thepatiocafe.net

8 a.m.-noon: Holly

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

7 p.m.: Josh Stewart

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Fight Dream, with The Salesman

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shot Glass

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Johns & Porter Crews

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Seth Reid

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center

7-9 p.m.: Bob Cole and the Rewind Band

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887

7 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacons

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Sunset Strip '80s tribute to hair metal bands

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Goblin -- performing the live score of Dario Argento's "Demons" ($34.50-$69.50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m. Bark ($7)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7:30 p.m.: Air Supply ($59.75-$129.75)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

7:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

4-7 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($15)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ East End Café

20622 Arch Street Pike (Hensley)

(501) 888-4444

8-10 p.m.: Steve Crump

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; argentaacoustic.com

7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriters: Dana Landers, Chris Fleischmann, Jason Lee Hale; Courtney Sheppard, Justin Patterson, Laura Lynn Danley ($5)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Puddinhead

ARKADELPHIA

◼️ Henderson State University

1118 Henderson St.

(870) 230-5000; hsu.edu

7 p.m.: Lou Marini ($15)

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Divine Calypso

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Big Boy Changes

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

7:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Arkansas Blues Society Blues Jam

Vino's

6-10 p.m.: False Gods, Beneath the Kudzu, Direwolf, Coffin Liquor

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Unwed Sailor, Peach Blush, The Chores ($12)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

CABOT

◼️ Fire&Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337

6-9 p.m.: Josey John with Luke Williams

TICKETS

◼️ John Mellencamp performs at 8 p.m. April 10 at Robinson Center in Little Rock; tickets ($49.50-$149.50), go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or (501) 244-8800.

◼️ Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Black Stone Cherry, perform at 7 p.m. April 18 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $29.50-$354.50, go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers; tickets $39.95-$499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Creed, with Daughtry and Finger Eleven, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Walmart AMP; tickets $39.50-$159.50.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

  photo  Jazz saxophonist Lou Marini joins the Arkansas All-Star Big Band Monday Nov. 6 at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)�
  


Print Headline: Guitarist Joe Bonamassa to play Robinson Center

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT