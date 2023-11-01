LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Guitarist Joe Bonamassa to play Robinson Center

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ First Thursday
2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.
(501) 960-9877; hillcrestmerchants.net
5-8 p.m. Rocktown Sparks
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Casey Donahew, with Chris Colston ($25-$40)
◼️ The Studio Theater
320 W. Seventh St.
(501) 374-2615; studiotheatrelr.com
7:30-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 12: "Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical" ($25-$35)
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Ingrown, Dryer Fire, Death Rattle, Kill Order, Colour Design
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour -- Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Vince Alten, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley
◼️ Ya Ya's Euro Bistro
17711 Chenal Parkway
(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar
15228 Interstate 30 N
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
160 Temperance Hill Road
(501) 525-1616
7 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist David Collins
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Wine Down
120 Marina Road
(501) 226-3100
6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
TEXARKANA
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Preston
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Busker
1304 Main St.
(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
9-11 p.m.: Jet 420
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ Fassler Hall
311 E. Capitol Ave.
(501) 246-4757
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
8 p.m.: The New Arkansas
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
7:30-11:45 p.m.: Goatwhore, with Withered, Spitterr and Nightspake ($20 advance, $25 day of show)
◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall
426 W. Markham St.
(501) 244-8800; littlerock.com
8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa ($53-$253)
◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill
9500 Interstate 30
(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: Los Rieleros
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8 p.m.: GA-20 $15-$90
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Baltic to Boardwalk
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley, Vince Alten
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bar Louie
3929 McCain Blvd.
(501) 420-1445
9 p.m.: Roosevelt Deshawn Harris and friends ($20)
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Rob Leines
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Luke Williams
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Bowers & Kraatz
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: The Experience
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Rogue Roundabout
804 Chestnut St.
(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com
6-8:30 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders
HOPE
◼️ Hempstead Hall
2500 S. Main St.
(870) 722-8565; hempsteadhall.com
7 p.m.: East Nash Grass and The Cleverlys ($12-$35)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Barrett Center
2231 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 321-4384
7 p.m.: Shirley Chauvin's Little Big Band at Eddy & Barbie's Ballroom Dance ($25)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30-11:30 p.m.: DoubleShot Live
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shot Glass
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
7 p.m.: Buddy Guy (sold out)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
6 p.m.: Kordsmeier
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Blue Stone Event Center
906 E. Main St.
(870) 214-9346; bluestoneeventcenter.com
7-9 p.m.: Bob Cole and the Rewind Band
OZARK
◼️ Byrd's Adventure Center
7037 Cass Oak Road
(479) 667-4066; byrdsadventurecenter.com
5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. The Irie Lions, MK Ultra, The Gary Lawrence Show ($79 advance; $89 at the gate)
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas
701 S. Main St.
(870) 536-3375; asc701.org
5-7 p.m.: Darnell Cann-Ward ($10; $5 for ASC members)
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
7:30 p.m.: Seth Van Dover
◼️ Doe's Eat Place
1023 W. Markham St.
(501) 376-1195
6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor + Matt Stone
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Ben & Doug
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($13-$35)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents Mean Mary ($20; $15 military; $10 students with I.D.; free for accompanied children 12 and under)
◼️ The Rail Yard
1212 E. Sixth St., Suite 1
(501) 779-7390
6 p.m. Almost Guilty
◼️ Rev Room
8-11:15 p.m.: Chase McDaniel, with Madeline Consoer ($20)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Route 358
◼️ Saffron Indian Cuisine
12911 Cantrell Road
(501) 313-5335; saffronlittlerock.com
9 p.m.: The Scorpios, featuring Mike Walker and Tawanna Cambell ($20)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Durry, with Roe Kapara $18
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: CrashCast Cover Show
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Good Looks, Avery Lee & The Sweeties ($12)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Laura Wiley, Vince Alten
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
600 N. Broadway
(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Steve Boyster
9-11 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com
8 p.m.: Legends of Hip Hop: Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJC, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik ($63-$129)
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
6:30 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ The Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen
◼️ Patio Café
1156 Front St.
(501) 358-3556; thepatiocafe.net
8 a.m.-noon: Holly
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
7 p.m.: Josh Stewart
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Fight Dream, with The Salesman
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players Band
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shot Glass
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Chris Johns & Porter Crews
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Seth Reid
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Blue Stone Event Center
7-9 p.m.: Bob Cole and the Rewind Band
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887
7 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & the Deacons
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Sunset Strip '80s tribute to hair metal bands
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Goblin -- performing the live score of Dario Argento's "Demons" ($34.50-$69.50)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m. Bark ($7)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
7:30 p.m.: Air Supply ($59.75-$129.75)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
7:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
4-7 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($15)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ East End Café
20622 Arch Street Pike (Hensley)
(501) 888-4444
8-10 p.m.: Steve Crump
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; argentaacoustic.com
7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriters: Dana Landers, Chris Fleischmann, Jason Lee Hale; Courtney Sheppard, Justin Patterson, Laura Lynn Danley ($5)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m. Puddinhead
ARKADELPHIA
◼️ Henderson State University
1118 Henderson St.
(870) 230-5000; hsu.edu
7 p.m.: Lou Marini ($15)
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza
235 Farris Road
(501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Divine Calypso
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Big Boy Changes
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
7:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Arkansas Blues Society Blues Jam
Vino's
6-10 p.m.: False Gods, Beneath the Kudzu, Direwolf, Coffin Liquor
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Unwed Sailor, Peach Blush, The Chores ($12)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
CABOT
◼️ Fire&Stone
2541 W. Main St.
(501) 843-3337
6-9 p.m.: Josey John with Luke Williams
TICKETS
◼️ John Mellencamp performs at 8 p.m. April 10 at Robinson Center in Little Rock; tickets ($49.50-$149.50), go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or (501) 244-8800.
◼️ Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Black Stone Cherry, perform at 7 p.m. April 18 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $29.50-$354.50, go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers; tickets $39.95-$499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.
◼️ Creed, with Daughtry and Finger Eleven, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Walmart AMP; tickets $39.50-$159.50.
