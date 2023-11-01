Lonoke man found with drugs, firearm Man leads police on chase, arrested Woman, 33, turns self in on charges Police search for storage unit thief

Lonoke man found with drugs, firearm

A Lonoke man was arrested Tuesday on drug and firearms charges, according to a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office report.

Marcus Hunter, 49, was arrested after he was pulled over for driving a car with an unreadable temporary tag.

Officers noted that Hunter had a search waiver on file. A search found two hydrocodone pills on Hunter's person and a firearm in the center console of his vehicle.

A search for the gun found that it had been reported stolen out of North Little Rock and that Hunter, a convicted felon, was a suspect in its theft.

Hunter was charged with four felonies related to illegal possession of a firearm and drugs and theft by receiving.

Man leads police on chase, arrested

A Helena-West Helena man who led the Arkansas State Police on a chase via foot and car was arrested on multiple drug and firearms felonies early Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Clark Bailey, 31 and a convicted felon, was arrested at 1:11 a.m.

He was initially pulled over for not having a license plate light.

The trooper had Bailey exit his vehicle after he smelled the "heavy odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of Bailey found a bag of suspected marijuana, crack and powder cocaine.

Bailey then fled on foot, resulting in a chase that eventually led back to his car, which he entered and sped away in.

The trooper observed Bailey driving in a way that put others at risk, including not using turn signals.

Bailey eventually wrecked and attempted to escape on foot before he was apprehended.

Afterward, a Glock handgun was reportedly found in the floorboard of the car. The gun had a sear installed that would turn it into a fully automatic weapon.

According to the report, the gun had been reported stolen by the Bentonville Police Department.

Woman, 33, turns self in on charges

A Jacksonville woman turned herself into authorities Tuesday morning on felony charges of manslaughter, four counts of introducing a controlled substance into someone else's body and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Latasha Adams, 33 according to the arrest report, but 34 based on public court records, received a warrant in the Sherwood District Court at 8:15 a.m. with her lawyer present.

Adams pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Milas Hale issued Adams a $25 surety bond and ordered her to pre-trial release probation.

Adams' next court date is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Police search for storage unit thief

Little Rock Police are searching for an unknown Black male who stole $712 from a storage unit company Monday.

According to a police report, officers responded to a robbery call at 4 p.m. from the Snapbox Self Storage located at 5700 W. 10th St.

When they arrived they made contact with Lindey Watkins, the store manager.

Watkins said she had been sitting at her desk counting money for a safe deposit box when someone began banging on the back door.

When she opened it Watkins encountered a Black male wearing a dark green or blue sweater.

The man, who kept his hands in his pockets for most of the incident and never showed a weapon, demanded Watkins bring him money, which she did.

After handing over the money, the man ordered her to lock herself in a bathroom before he fled.

Watkins attempted to show officers security camera footage, but was unable to figure out how. The video footage kept skipping over the time that the robbery took place.