Maine gunman’s family told sheriff of concerns in May

LEWISTON, Maine -- Five months before the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history, the gunman's family alerted the local sheriff that they were becoming concerned about his deteriorating mental health while he had access to firearms, authorities said Monday.

After the alert, the Sagadohoc County sheriff's office reached out to officials of Robert Card's Army Reserve unit, which assured deputies that they would speak to Card and make sure he got medical attention, Sheriff Joel Merry said.

The family's concern about Card's mental health dated back to early this year before the sheriff's office was contacted in May, marking the earliest in a string of interactions that police had with the 40-year-old firearms instructor before he marched into a Lewiston bowling alley and a bar last Wednesday, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others.

After an intensive two-day search that put residents on edge, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Card underwent a mental health evaluation last summer after accusing soldiers of calling him a pedophile, shoving one and locking himself in his room during training in New York, officials said. A bulletin sent to police shortly after last week's attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

Documents released from the sheriff on Monday gave the most detailed timeline yet of other warning signs and failed efforts to stop the gunman months before he killed.

On Sept. 15, a sheriff's deputy was sent to visit Card's home for a wellness check at the request of the reserve unit after a soldier said he was afraid Card was "going to snap and commit a mass shooting" because he was hearing voices again. The deputy went to Card's trailer but could not find him -- nor the next day on a return visit. The sheriff's department then sent out a statewide alert for help locating Card with a warning that he was known to be "armed and dangerous" and that officers should use extreme caution.

By this time, Card's reserve unit had grown sufficiently concerned that it had decided to take away his military-issued firearms, the sheriff's office was told. Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ruth Castro confirmed that account, adding that Card was also declared "non-deployable" and that multiple attempts were made to contact him.

According to the deputy's report after visiting Card's home, he reached out to the reserves' unit commander, who assured him the Army was trying to get treatment for Card. The commander also said he thought "it best to let Card have time to himself for a bit."

The deputy then reached out to Card's brother. The brother said he had put Card's firearms in a gun safe in the family farm and would work with their father to move the guns somewhere else and make sure Card couldn't get other firearms.

Authorities recovered a multitude of weapons while searching for Card after the shooting and believe he had legally purchased them, including a Ruger SFAR rifle found in his car, officials said Monday. A Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle and Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber handgun were with his body.

Authorities have not said whether they believe Card planned the Oct. 25 rampage in advance. Nearly three months ago, he tried and failed to acquire a device used to quiet gunshots, a gun shop owner in Auburn said.

Rick LaChapelle, owner of Coastal Defense Firearms, said Card purchased a suppressor, also called a silencer, online and arranged to pick it up at his shop.

Card already had submitted information to the federal government to purchase it, and federal authorities had approved the sale to that point, he said.

When Card filled out the form at LaChapelle's gun shop to pick up the silencer Aug. 5, he answered "yes" to the question: "Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?"

"As soon as he answered that 'yes' we know automatically that this is disqualifying, he's not getting a silencer today," LaChapelle said.

Silencers are more heavily regulated under federal law than most firearms. Federal law requires buyers to apply with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and be approved. The dealer must do a background check, too.

LaChapelle said Card was polite when notified of the denial, mentioned something about the military and said he would "come right back" after consulting his lawyer.

Investigators are facing increasing public scrutiny and are still searching for a motive for the massacre but have increasingly focused on Card's mental health history.

On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, held a news conference to provide an update on the response to the shooting. The conference turned contentious quickly when Mills declined to provide information about what the investigation has turned up so far.

Mills said state lawmakers would revisit Maine gun control laws. Proposals for tighter laws have stalled or failed in recent legislative sessions.

"I'm not going to stand here today and tell you I'm proposing X, Y and Z," she said. "I'm here to listen, work with others and get people around the table as promptly as possible."

Card's body was found late Friday in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls, but it was unclear when he had died.

TARGETED LOCATIONS

Maine state police documents released Tuesday shed light on why Card may have targeted the locations he did during his mass shooting.

Three hours after the shooting began, state police interviewed a woman who said Card believed the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar and Grille and several other businesses were "broadcasting online that Robert was a pedophile."

The woman said Card had been delusional since February after a break-up, had been hospitalized for mental illness and had been prescribed medication that he stopped taking, according to a police affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant request.

Police also spoke to Robert's brother, who said Card had been in a relationship with someone he met at a cornhole competition at the bar. Another man said the same thing to a different officer, according to an affidavit filed in a request to access Card's cell phone records.

That man told police he had been to both the bowling alley and bar with Card, and that Card knew people at both locations. He said Card's girlfriend had two daughters that he would take out to eat at Schemengees, "and that is where the pedophile thing in Robert's head came from as Robert was there with (his girfriend's) two daughters on occasions and felt that people were looking at him."

The man said Card also mentioned bar manager Joey Walker was one of the people who Card thought had disparaged him. Walker was among those killed.

Card's son also told police that paranoia about strangers calling him a pedophile had become a recurring theme for his father since last winter.

RETURN TO NORMAL

Children were back in school in Lewiston and on the streets dressed as dinosaurs and princesses for Halloween on Tuesday in the town that had been terrorized for a week by Card's actions.

Hundreds of students returned to Lewiston High School, petting therapy dogs and signing a large banner that read "Lewiston Strong" -- the community's new motto. Days earlier the campus had been transformed into a law enforcement command post, with three helicopters utilizing the athletic fields and 300 vehicles filling the parking lot.

"Today's going to be hard," Superintendent Jake Langlais said. "But I think there's strength in gathering, in unity, in getting back together."

Tuesday afternoon, parents and children were searching for candy in their favorite costumes, many of them descending upon a long-running event put on by Peter Geiger, whose Lewiston-based business publishes the Farmers' Almanac. Each year hundreds of kids visit to get king-size candy bars -- as long as they know the "secret" password, which this Halloween was "Lewiston Strong."

The trick-or-treat event dates back a quarter-century. Not unlike years past, the streets were filled with an assortment of ghosts, monsters, Disney princesses and blow-up dinosaurs. Most parents said it looked like any other Halloween.

"I hurt as much as anyone else. For all of us there's a loss," Geiger said. "But I'm not going to let somebody undo a fun night for kids and families."

Carli Ayres was trick-or-treating -- cautiously -- with her daughter Sage, age 6, and 1-month-old Braelyn in the neighboring community of Auburn.

"It's still a little scary. Everyone is still on edge," she said. "Everyone is definitely keeping two eyes on all their kids tonight, not letting anyone out of their sight."

Michelle Russell, assistant principal at McMahon Elementary School, who was with her granddaughter, dressed as a witch, said it was important to go trick-or-treating.









"We're trying to get back to normal, if we can do that. We're taking it slow," she said.

Logan Phelps, of Greene, said Halloween was a distraction from a tough week that included some difficult discussions he and his wife, Rebecca, had with the kids.

Luna, 5, and Juniper, 3, were both dressed as Wonder Woman, and their 20-month-old brother, Allister, went as a Triceratops.

"At the end of the day, you've got to keep going, and you've got to keep living your life," Phelps said. "It's still sad. It's going to be sad for a long time."

Information for this article was contributed by David Sharp, Robert F. Bukaty, Jake Bleiberg, Bernard Condon, Patrick Whittle, David R. Martin, Matt Rourke, Lindsay Whitehurst, Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Casey and Holly Ramer of The Associated Press.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, front left, and Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King attend a vigil for the victims of mass shootings days earlier, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



A memorial sit in front of Sparetime bowling as a hazmat crew arrives, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. The bowling alley was renamed in 2021 to Just-In-Time Recreation. (AP Photo/Matt York)



People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



A memorial is displayed in front of Sparetime bowling before day break, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. The bowling alley was renamed in 2021 to Just-In-Time Recreation. (AP Photo/Matt York)



A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. The bowling alley was renamed in 2021 to Just-In-Time Recreation. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Commuters make their way into town, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Residents of Lewiston returned to work Monday, the morning after coming together to mourn those lost in Maine's worst mass shooting. Investigators are still searching for a motive for the massacre that claimed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct 25 as the community seeks a return to normalcy. (AP Photo/Matt York)AP Photo/Matt York)

