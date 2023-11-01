19-year-old fatally shot at West Memphis gas station Tuesday evening

A 19-year-old was fatally shot just after 7 p.m. at a gas station, the West Memphis Police Department said.

T’kai Gardner, 19, of West Memphis was found near the Citgo gas station, located at 101 East Broadway Blvd. St., “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a post on Facebook just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to Regional One Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries, the post said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have asked anyone with information about the shooting contact to the criminal investigation division by calling (870)-732-7554. People with information wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers by calling (870) 732-7444.