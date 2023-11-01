Sections
Man on bicycle killed in hit-and-run in West Memphis

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 1:58 a.m.
One man died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in West Memphis, according to a preliminary police report.

James Lee Gilmer, Sr., 64, of West Memphis, was killed in a crash that occurred at 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Avalon Street and Auburn Avenue.

According to the report, a 2016 Volvo was traveling north on South Avalon as it approached the intersection.

Gilmer was riding a bike in the road just off the sidewalk.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Volvo failed to see Gilmer and the car struck him from behind. The driver then fled the scene.

The investigating officer noted that it was raining and the road was wet.

