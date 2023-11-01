McCaskill enters race for PB mayor

Cameron McCaskill has announced his candidacy for Pine Bluff mayor.

A Ward 3 resident, McCaskill serves as executive director of a community group known as The Inspiration, according to a news release.

McCaskill was born in Palmdale, Calif., to Carolyn Jimson and the late Claude E. McCaskill Jr. At the age of 12, he moved to Pine Bluff, and it has been home to him ever since.

McCaskill has served in capacities of education, law enforcement, corrections and youth ministry.

"McCaskill has contributed countless hours of public service to the city of Pine Bluff by reaching out to what he believes is the most essential aspect of the community, that being young adults and the youth."

Although he has served primarily in public service, his basis for change is invested in the youths and young adults of this community.

McCaskill believes Pine Bluff needs real change, not only progress.

"I say that because despite progress, there is little to no change. There is only so much progress that can be made before change happens, but over the years, with all the progress that we have had, we have yet to see any real change. I believe change is possible because I believe in God! I understand that faith is a major contributor to many lives in our city, but without applying the work behind it, faith is pointless," McCaskill said.

He also said he believes Pine Bluff demands leadership that can best suit the current state of the community.

"We see progress within different clubs, organizations and groups that benefit a certain group of people but very little progress with the major issues that we as a community face," McCaskill said.

"Our city has been built on a heavy distrust in people who handle the community's affairs. Our city bleeds because there is a lack of trust, and I believe the people will get out to the polls and make a difference by choosing the leadership that will support and defend the people first! My views as a candidate do not matter if the people can't benefit from it. I believe strongly in change and deliverance from old ways of habit because we live in a new day of life. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Pine Bluff, let's take a stand together for change," he said.

McCaskill attended the Watson Chapel School District, where he was an honor graduate and class president. Although he hasn't completed his studies, McCaskill attended Arkansas Tech University studying for a bachelor of arts degree in organizational leadership, with an associate's degree in law and criminal justice and a Certified Proficiency in Advanced Leadership.

McCaskill is married to Nariyah McCaskill and is the father of one child, Cassius McCaskill.

"McCaskill plans to continue building his family and legacy right here in this great city," according to the release.