USDA offering relief

for 2022 crop losses

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking applications from farmers for payments from more than $3 billion designated to help cover financial losses from crop yield and value reductions caused by certain natural disasters in 2022.

Eligible farmers may apply for financial assistance through the Emergency Relief Program 2022, according to a USDA news release.

The aid program covers losses to crops, bushes, trees and vines in 2022 because of drought and related conditions, wildfires, tornadoes, floods, excessive heat and moisture, hurricanes, winter storms, freezes and derechos, the release said.

Weather-related damage in 2022 occurred "for some, the third consecutive year or more in a row," said USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. "The financial impact to a family farm or ranch in one year is significant but the cumulative impact of multiple years can be devastating," he said in the USDA news release on Friday.

More information on the program is available at tinyurl.com/bddpa3vz.

-- Cristina LaRue

UA agriculture plan

receives grant funds

A University of Arkansas project received $249,966 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service as part of a $32 million grant project aimed at expanding and strengthening local and regional food systems.

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture provided a matching amount of $73,258 for a total of $323,224 for the Building an Arkansas Agricultural Network Development project to establish a network of stakeholders invested in expanding the 'micro-agriculture' food system, for a statewide needs assessment and for training gardeners to become producers, a news release said.

The project "will establish a statewide working group representing stakeholders currently supporting the local and regional food system across food producers, food systems practitioners, institutions of higher education, government agencies, industry partners, and community groups."

Grant funds are through the 2018 Farm Bill and fiscal 2023 appropriations.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index up

2.38 as Fed meets

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 828.94, up 2.38 points.

"Despite a higher close on Tuesday, October was the third straight month of equity losses as investors look to today's Federal Reserve meeting ... hoping the recent surge in Treasury yields could be a factor in [the Fed's] decision" on interest rates, said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James and Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.