BASKETBALL

Harden to Clippers

James Harden publicly called his boss a liar and swore he would never again play for the Philadelphia 76ers. So he won't. The 10-time All-Star with a history of trade demands is on the move to his fifth NBA team with a trade announced in the early hours of Tuesday. Even though the trade is not finalized, Harden arrived in Los Angeles before Tuesday's night's game against the Orlando Magic. He was greeted by owner Steve Ballmer when he arrived at Crypto.com Arena and then met with his new teammates in the locker room. His No. 1 blue jersey was ready and waiting for him at his locker. When asked by a reporter if he was excited about coming to the Clippers, Harden said, "You don't understand." Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue, who did his pregame availability 45 minutes before Harden's arrival, had no comment about the imminent deal. Philadelphia Coach Nick Nurse danced around the topic of the trade following practice, but the key parts were this: the 76ers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to Los Angeles for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and an additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the final details of the trade were not yet official.

Embiid fined for gesture

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers' victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy Sunday.

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup colt dies

A horse set to run in this weekend's Breeders' Cup died Tuesday at Santa Anita, and a short time later, Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo dropped out of the $6 million Classic because of a foot issue. Trainer Jena Antonucci said she ran out of time trying to resolve an issue with Arcangelo's left hind foot. Arcangelo was listed at 7-2 odds on the morning line for the Classic. His scratch reduces the field to 11. Kentucky Derby winner Mage had been expected to run in the Classic but never arrived at Santa Anita after spiking a fever last weekend. Practical Move was returning from a morning gallop when he collapsed near the eighth pole. His rider wasn't hurt. Breeders' Cup officials said they suspected "a cardiac event." the 3-year-old colt was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile.

TENNIS

Alcaraz falls in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of finishing the season as the top-ranked player took a hit after a 6-3, 6-4 loss to qualifier Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In his return from injury, Alcaraz dropped serve four times and made 27 unforced errors to 21 for Safiullin, a former world No. 2 junior. The Spaniard was knocked out in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters nearly three weeks ago and withdrew from the Swiss Indoors in Basel because of a left foot injury and muscle fatigue to his lower back. Alcaraz leads the ATP Tour with six titles this year but hasn't lifted any trophy since Wimbledon. Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 16th-seeded Karen Khachanov, Tallon Griekspoor, Alexander Bublik and Daniel Altmaier also moved into the third round.

Pegula wins at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula converted her seventh match point to complete a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals on Tuesday to close in on a semifinal berth at Cancun, Mexico. Pegula won all four sets she's played so far in round-robin action, a year after going 0-3 at the season-ending championship. There was a chance she could clinch a spot in the final four, depending on the result of the later match between Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari. Pegula, who is seeded fifth in Cancun, had lost four times in a row to Sabalenka, the champion at the Australian Open in January and the runner-up at the U.S. Open in September.