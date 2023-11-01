On the defense

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson's wingspan is nearly a foot longer than his height.

Lawson, a 6-8 fifth-year senior transfer, had his wingspan measured at 7 feet, 7 inches during Memphis' pro day last season when he played for the Tigers.

"His wingspan is insane," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Monday night on his radio show. "I don't know if I've ever coached a guy that's got such a wingspan."

That's saying something considering Musselman was in the NBA for 10 years as a head coach and assistant.

Lawson's wingspan came in handy when he drew the defensive assignment to guard Purdue's 7-4 senior center Zach Edey in No. 14 Arkansas' 81-77 overtime victory in an exhibition game against the No. 3 Boilermakers last Saturday at Walton Arena.

Edey, the 2023 National Player of the Year, had his wingspan measured at 7-10 1/2 at last summer's NBA Scouting Combine. So while Edey had an 8-inch height advantage on Lawson, their wingspans were within 3 1/2 inches.

"Chandler did an awesome job and Makhi [Mitchell] as well," Musselman said of defending Edey.

Mitchell, a 6-10 senior, played 20 minutes before fouling out with 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Lawson played 33 minutes and had 10 points, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots and 2 rebounds. He hit 3 of 4 shots -- including his only three-point attempt -- and 3 of 3 free throws.

"[Lawson's wingspan] allows him to be a sneaky shot blocker," Musselman said on his radio show. "Because guys think they're by him, but his reach is so long he has the ability to block shots once a guy beats him off the bounce."

Lawson said he spent all of last week focused on containing Edey, who averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game last season and had 15 and 9 in 24 minutes against Arkansas before fouling out.

"Coach was preparing me from Sunday to Saturday," Lawson said. "I've been watching film on Edey to see what he likes to do. But it was totally a team effort."

Lawson, who averaged 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds at Memphis last season, didn't arrive on the Arkansas campus until July after committing to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal in late June.

That put him several weeks behind his new teammates in summer workouts, but Lawson didn't take long to catch up and impress Musselman.

"He's picked stuff up really, really quickly," Musselman said in September. "One of our themes this year has been 'All in,' and he's been a guy that's been all in.

"We tell them to talk on defense and we tell them to close out, and he does that. So I think when you've got a guy that does all that stuff, it helps him move a little bit on the depth chart ladder."

Lawson has moved way up the ladder considering he started against Purdue.

Other programs to show interest in Lawson when he entered the portal included South Carolina, California, BYU, Saint Louis, DePaul and Santa Clara, so he was a nice pick up by the Razorbacks' staff.

"When we did the research, first of all, his coachability is off the charts," Musselman said of recruiting Lawson. "He's as coachable as any player I've ever coached. He really wants to please.

"He's a great talker in practice, meaning he echoes play calls, he's talking on defense, he's in the right position.

"He's really great for the coaching staff. They all love it when he comes to their drill. They love coaching him. He's got a real positive, upbeat vibe to him.

"He listens to everything, knows the game plan inside and out."

Musselman said Lawson "self coaches," and "buddy coaches" his teammates.

"And then you look at the number of games he has from an experience standpoint," Musselman said. "I thought he was phenomenal."

Lawson, who is from Memphis, has played 1,936 minutes in 111 collegiate games with 44 starts. He began his college career at Oregon, where he played 58 games in two seasons, then transferred to Memphis, where he played 59 games the past two seasons.

In Arkansas' 92-39 exhibition victory over Texas-Tyler and against Purdue, according to unofficial stats kept by wholehogsports.com, players defended by Lawson were a combined 4 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 14 by the Boilermakers.

"I've just got to bring what I can bring to the table," Lawson said. "I know guys want to bring their offensive skills. I feel like you've got to separate yourself by doing the little things.

"I feel like me rebounding and using my length on the defensive end, that's what separates me the most on this team so far."

Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston, said Lawson has a high basketball IQ.

"He comes with a lot of energy in practice, a lot of energy in the games," Mark said. "He just knows what he's doing on the basketball floor. He's a great addition to our team."

Mark also said Lawson is a "nasty" player.

"Nasty meaning, like, just a tough dude," Mark said. "He doesn't make things easy for anybody. If you're guarding him and he's guarding you, it's going to be a tough matchup. So that's what I mean by nasty."

Lawson seemed to enjoy the nasty reference.

"I do like the nasty, dirty work," he said with a smile. "Just clean up what nobody likes to do."

Lawson said he's ready to guard whoever the coaches assign him.

"You can put me out there on the floor and I'll pretty much guard anybody if Coach wants me to do that," he said. "It doesn't matter who, if it's the National Player of the Year or a walk-on."

Lawson credited his teammates with helping him believe he could take on the challenge of defending Edey.

"Giving me confidence, 'Just go out there and use your quickness, use your length,' " Lawson said. "If I wasn't scoring, I feel like my man can't score. That was my whole demeanor."