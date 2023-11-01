Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 01, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- The Jefferson County Farm Bureau was organized here this afternoon at a meeting which was attended by farmers, both white and negro, business men and representatives of club women. The meeting was called to order by Judge R. H. Williams and a temporary organization was formed with C. M. Philpot, chairman and D. E. Tucker secretary. W. C. Hudson in an address said that the Levying Court at its meeting last week appropriated$4,000 to employ two women home demonstration agents and one white farm agent with the understanding that the business men of Pine Bluff will raise enough money for a second farm agent.

50 years ago

Nov. 01, 1973

The Office of Veterans Affairs at Philander Smith College will offer a series of free night classes for eligible veterans, beginning in January. Classes in math, science, history and English will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to veterans who have served at least 181 consecutive days in the armed forces. Widows and dependents of eligible veterans also may take the course. Additional information may be obtained from Jim Richard at 375-905, extension 79, or a the Office of Veterans Affairs at 1110 Izard Street. Otis Tyler is the program coordinator.

25 years ago

Nov. 01, 1998

History buffs and Civil War enthusiasts from across Arkansas and neighboring states marched on Old Washington Historic State Park this weekend for the park's eighth annual Civil War Weekend. The three-day event got underway Friday with the arrival of about 150 reenactors from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Students arrived later in the day for an unconventional history lesson that included demonstrations in blacksmithing, infantry drilling, candle making, riding sidesaddle and dancing the Virginia Reel. "We're a magnet, being in this corner of the state," said Park Superintendent Carey Walker, who was dressed as a Union Army cavalry colonel. "It's a natural draw." The town about nine miles from Hope in Hempstead County is steeped in history. It was once a stop along the rugged Southwest Trail in the 1830s, which later became part of the Trail of Tears when Choctaw Indians were driven from their eastern homelands into today's Oklahoma. A decade later, Old Washington became the rendezvous point for volunteers headed to the Mexican War of 1846-1847.

10 years ago

Nov. 01, 2013

A newly created program will award nearly $200,000 to Arkansas' small and rural hospitals for the connection to a statewide health-records system, the Delta Regional Authority and Arkansas Office of Health Information Technology announced Thursday. Nineteen hospitals with fewer than 49 beds will have an opportunity to apply for awards up to $10,000 through the State Health Alliance for Records Exchanges Connectivity Program. The program is funded by both the authority and the office of health information technology. "These hospitals and our communities will be connected to better health care," authority co-Chairman Chris Masingill said. "We are very proud of this investment and that we were able to set up and help the Delta along with the state." The Delta authority has committed $125,320 to the program. Funds from the authority will be used to fund 12 small or rural hospitals located in the Delta region. Another $70,000 from the office of health will be committed to seven eligible hospitals outside the Delta.