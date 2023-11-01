PB officials outline 2024 budget needs

Budget hearings began on Monday for the city of Pine Bluff as department heads prepare for 2024.

All city department heads meet with council members, Mayor Shirley Washington and interim finance director Gina Devers to go over their budget for the coming year. Washington, in reference to sub-department requests, said every request was honored.

"If something comes along with grants that exceed the match money, we can find that money," said Washington, adding the city would be ready to address and make adjustments as needed.

Beginning Monday with Traffic and Aviation chaired by council member LaTisha Brunson, Grider Field Airport manager Doug Hale said he was fine with his same budget amount.

"Last year's amount is good," he said. "If something comes up unforeseen, we'll request a budget request."

The only addition, according to Hale, is that he will request $10,000 of matching money to complete the parking lot area of the airport.

Tuesday's hearing began with the cemetery discussions in the Public Health and Welfare Committee, chaired by Lanette Frazier and including fellow council members Steven Shaner and Glen Brown Sr.

Michelle Brown, cemetery director, said the budget was adjusted to include the contract for the cemetery upkeep of approximately $100,000 for the year.

Shaner felt that the prices were high, but according to Washington, the price was fair for almost 100 acres of grounds.

Washington said, considering the labor, weed eating around every headstone, tree and the side of the road, the work is labor-intensive.

Cassandra Shaw, department head for Pine Bluff Transit, was in agreement with her budget and explained she now has a maintenance worker and mechanic who have identified equipment that they need.

Area Agency on Aging and Jefferson County Health Department representatives were also satisfied with their budget staying the same.

Lakesha Collins of the health department thanked Washington for increasing the budget last year and said it helped them. They will maintain the budget and cut what they can, Collins added.

Collins said the department has maintained the same level of services, but immunizations including those for covid, flu, RSV and monkeypox have increased.

With the budget hearings ending sooner than scheduled, the morning session concluded with the Economic and Community Development budget hearing. Chaired by Brown Sr. with Frazier and Lloyd Holcomb Jr., Lori Walker Guelache and Larry Matthews from ECD discussed their budget needs.

Guelache said their budget was similar to what was given in the past. She explained that three Housing and Urban Development grants fund their operations, and they are awarded those funds every year.

She is not projecting funding for several line items, including Homeless Prevention, Homeless Shelter and the Delta Rhythm and Bayous District Project. The DRB project had a 2023 budget adjustment of $590,584 from the 2017 sales tax, but has been zeroed out for the 2024 mayor's budget.

For Project Delivery, a $60,000 entry will be used to purchase a vehicle as Guelache said they have one of the oldest fleets with a truck from 2000.

She also said their computers will need to be updated in order to be in compliance with the city of Pine Bluff's network according to their information technology department.

Community Development's projected expense total, according to the mayor's budget, is $826,750.

Some of those projects include Clearance and Demolition, Rehab/Emergency Repair, Homeless Permanent Housing Project, Barraque Street Plaza, Commercial Rehabilitation and Neighborhood Development.

Guelache said a significant amount of their budget goes to their home program projects.