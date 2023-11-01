PBS sweater drive begins this month

Arkansas PBS has joined with more than 80 other organizations -- including community libraries, Walmart and Honda World of Conway -- to sponsor this year's Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

The 2023 sweater drive will begin Wednesday and go through Nov. 30.

During the Neighborhood Sweater Drive, community members are asked to donate new or gently worn sweaters, as well as other cold-weather clothing, to participating libraries, schools and businesses statewide, or at Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway.

The event is a tribute to the late Fred Rogers, who set an example of caring for others on his PBS television series for children, entitled Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. He started each show by putting on a cardigan sweater and sneakers.

"Fred Rogers' iconic cardigan sweater symbolizes the gentle spirit and kindness of the neighborhood," Arkansas PBS Executive Director and CEO Courtney Pledger said in announcing the drive.

"Arkansas PBS is honored to carry forward his legacy, collaborating with remarkable partners throughout the state for the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive," she said.

Additional information -- including all the drop-off locations -- is available at myarpbs.org/sweaterdrive