PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Loewe leaves good impression in shorter time with Bentonville’s program





BENTONVILLE -- Haley Loewe admitted she knew very little about Northwest Arkansas before her family made the move to the area from Wisconsin in the summer of 2022.

It didn't take her long to find out something about Bentonville's girls cross country program, and it quickly left an impression on her.

"Coming into Bentonville, we had emailed [Lady Tigers] Coach [Randy] Ramaker," said Loewe, a senior. "After he had sent us some information, I said, 'This program is legit.' After he had sent my mother general basics of how things are formatted and what the meet schedule looks like, we had some high expectations.

"Everything seemed like super well-structured. Based on what his history was with winning state championships, I said this was going to be a really good program. I was looking for a place where I could grow a lot."

It didn't take her long to grow the way she wanted, and she made quite an impression on Ramaker as well. Loewe has eventually become arguably the best girls cross country runner in the state's history as she prepares to defend her Class 6A individual title during the state championships Thursday and Friday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

"If we go by times and similar courses, then she is," Ramaker said. "She holds the Chile Pepper record and holds the record for the fastest time by an Arkansas girl. She now has the [6A-West] conference record, and I don't believe she's really done yet.

"Once she got here, it didn't take long to see that she would be keeping up with our better kids and knew she was going to be pretty good. I looked at her stats before then and saw she had broken 18 minutes barely. But once she started rolling, I thought this was going be a great kid and when she ran Chile Pepper, I knew she was going to be something special."

Loewe's winning time at the 2022 Chile Pepper was 17 minutes, 20.5 seconds, just 2 seconds ahead of the next runner. She followed that up with victories in the Lake Hamilton Invitational, the 6A-West Conference meet and the Class 6A state championship with her meet-record time of 17:43.70.

Those performances pointed to having another great season this fall. However, Loewe did have some hardships come her way during the spring, and it led to her struggling throughout the track and field season in the spring, with her only first-place finish coming in the 800 meters at the Bentonville Tiger Relays.

"I found out I was iron-deficient, maybe halfway through the season," Loewe said. "So that was something I had to battle. I was able to get back by state, but not how I wanted to be and not where I wanted to be at. I was good enough to run and still compete at some level, but that was definitely a battle through track season, trying to figure it out.

"It was really great that we have the summer before we get to cross country. I said I would try to get through track, then I'll try to figure out what's going on during the summer if I hadn't figured it out by then. I could recover during the summer, then get back after it and cross country will be fine."

Loewe's goals for this fall were fairly simple: Run better times than she ran last year, particularly when it came to the Chile Pepper. She barely missed in her quest to break the 17-minute mark, but she set a meet record with her time of 17:03.10 and won by 5 seconds this time.

She's right back on schedule with wins in the Lake Hamilton Invitational and the 6A-West Conference meet, where she ran a time of 18:00.71 and broke the meet record of 18:09 set by Maggie Montoya of Rogers in 2013. She also made a step toward her future when she made a verbal commitment to sign with Tennessee.

"Early on, I could tell she was going to run quicker than she did last year," Ramaker said. "Typically for our program, new kids or young kids, it takes a year to get used to the training and what we do. We have a high success rate of kids getting better, so it's not a shock that she was going to be better.

"If you're a young kid, there are times when you're going to slack off. That's what young kids do. But when you become a kid that's going to go to college and run Division I at a great program, you start doing things correctly and don't take any short cuts. When they decide to do that, there is marked improvement."

At a glance

State high school cross country championships

at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort,

Hot Springs

Thursdays races

Class 4A girls, 9 a.m.; Class 4A boys, 9:45 a.m.; Class 5A girls, 11:30 a.m.; Class 5A boys, 12:15 p.m.; Class 6A girls, 2 p.m.; Class 2A boys, 2:45 p.m.

Fridays races

Class 1A girls, 9 a.m.; Class 1A boys, 9:45 a.m.; Class 2A girls, 11:30 a.m.; Class 3A boys, 12:15 p.m.; Class 3A girls, 2 p.m.; Class 3A boys, 2:45 p.m.



