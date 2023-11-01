Sanders, GOP governors send letter opposing NCAA transgender policy

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other Republican governors have sent a letter to an NCAA committee concerning the governing body's policy on transgender athletes.

In the letter dated Monday, the nine governors called on the NCAA's Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports to address the organization's sport-by-sport guidelines, which allow transgender athletes to join a sports team if such participation aligns with the policy of said sport's national governing body.

The NCAA Board of Governors adopted the policy in January 2022. If a sport does not have a national governing body, the sport's international federation criteria would determine possible involvement. If there is not an international governing organization, teams must follow previously established International Olympic Committee rules.

The Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports makes recommendations to the NCAA for improving college athletics. Committee members include athletic administrators, coaches, sports medicine professionals, faculty and student-athletes.

The governors called for a change to the policy, contending the current guidance allows the NCAA to avoid responsibility for "ensuring the fairness of collegiate sports."

"The NCAA has the chance to guarantee an environment where female college athletes can thrive without the concern of inequities. We trust that you also want to guarantee just such an environment," the coalition wrote.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem led the governors on the letter. Other signees included Govs. Tate Reeves of Mississippi; Mike Parson of Missouri; Greg Gianforte of Montana; Joe Lombardo of Nevada; Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma; Greg Abbott of Texas; and Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

As Arkansas' governor, Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson signed legislation in March 2021 preventing transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's sports teams. He joined Noem and other governors on a June 2022 letter opposing proposed changes to Title IX, including an extension of protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Hutchinson opposed a statewide ban on gender-affirming care in 2021, but state legislators overrode his veto. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody issued a preliminary injunction against the law in June.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in March prohibiting school athletic programs from allowing individuals on teams that do not match their sex assigned at birth. Arkansas' representatives -- Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, French Hill of Little Rock, Steve Womack of Rogers and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs -- joined their Republican colleagues in supporting the resolution.

The Democrat-ran Senate will likely not consider the measure during this Congress.

The governors cited the experiences of Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and outspoken opponent against the NCAA's inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. Gaines built a national profile after she questioned the NCAA over the participation of Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who swam for the University of Pennsylvania women's swimming team.

"The NCAA has the opportunity to guarantee a fair environment for women's sports. If you take this opportunity, it will expand the possibilities for so many young women for years to come," the governors wrote. "But if you continue the NCAA's misguided policies, stories like Riley Gaines' will only become more common."

Gaines on Monday thanked the governors in a post on X -- the social media platform previously called Twitter -- saying the coalition is right to pressure the NCAA to change its policy to "protect, preserve, and prioritize fairness and safety over inclusion in women's sports."

The governors sent copies of the letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker, who previously served as Massachusetts' governor, and members of the NCAA Board of Governors. Board members include University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis and Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner Beth DeBauche.

The University of Central Arkansas directed all comments to the NCAA president's office. The NCAA and the Ohio Valley Conference did not return the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's inquiries regarding the letter. Sanders' office did not respond to a request for additional comments.

Tien Estell, advocacy coordinator for Intransitive Arkansas, criticized the letter, saying Sanders "alleging 'inequity' while demanding exclusion is absurd and on point."

During her short tenure in office, Sanders has signed legislation targeting transgender Arkansans, including one bill in March prohibiting transgender youth in public schools from using the bathroom matching their gender identity. Sanders also approved a measure creating a 15-year window for anyone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to pursue legal action against their doctor.