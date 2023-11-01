Southern Arkansas University president to take Henderson State University chancellor's job

Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia since 2015, will become the next chancellor of Henderson State University, effective Jan. 1.

He will succeed Bob Fisher, HSU's interim chancellor during the fall semester and who was not a candidate for the position, said Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch in an announcement released publicly Wednesday. Henderson State is part of the ASU System.

Welch said Berry was a perfect fit beyond his higher education experience. Berry is an Arkadelphia native grew up on the Henderson campus. Berry's father – Henderson Hall of Fame member Clyde Berry – served as head football coach, baseball coach and kinesiology professor at various times during the 1960s through the 1980s. Clyde Berry Field is the home field of the Henderson baseball team.

"Trey Berry brings so many positive qualities to Henderson – from significant higher education leadership experience to his history with and love for the university and his hometown of Arkadelphia," Welch said in a news release. "His decision to return home and join Henderson is such a vote of confidence in the faculty, staff and students. He will be a critical part of Henderson's return to success and growth."

