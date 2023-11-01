State conference spotlights keys to early childhood literacy

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Public Resource Center held its fall conference Tuesday at the Hot Springs Convention Center, featuring state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva and others speaking on the increasing significance of early childhood literacy.

Oliva introduced keynote speaker Carey Wright, former Mississippi superintendent of education, who discussed systemic changes and layered efforts that led to Mississippi's successful education reform.

"One thing that we know we want to move the needle on is making sure, when we look at our metrics and how we're measuring student performance, that they have a strong foundation in those literacy skills," Oliva said.

"Often that benchmark that we look at is, 'How are third-graders performing on the state standardized assessment?' We know from the spring assessment that we saw last year, the readiness rate of our third-graders was about 32.2% of our students met that readiness rate. I feel confident that, collectively, we have the talent and the stage in this room to get that number to 90 to 100%."

Regarding Arkansas' investment in early literacy and the priorities and initiatives built around it, he said not only must teachers be well-trained, they must have access to high-quality instruction materials as the state measures whether or not it is getting the intended outcomes.

He noted Wright, who served as state superintendent of education for Mississippi from 2013 to 2022, and now serves as interim state superintendent of schools at the Maryland State Department of Education, initiated successful education reforms that increased literacy skills in pre-K through third grade, pushed student achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress to improve at a faster rate than nearly all other states, and achieved a higher graduation rate than the national average.

Mississippi's ranking for NAEP scores for fourth-graders rose from 50th in the nation to 21st under Wright's leadership and guidance. Also, the state's economically disadvantaged fourth-graders achieved higher scores on NAEP reading and math than their peers nationally and in the South. Quality Counts recently ranked Mississippi No. 2 in the nation for improvement in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"The one thing that I can say that was really a strength of ours, is that there's a common thread," she said.

"There is an overall comprehensive plan, there's a comprehensive strategy, because my fear in looking -- and I've been meeting and really coaching folks around the nation this past year -- is that there's a lot of disparate parts to places, but there's not that cohesion that needs to go through from the beginning to the end."

Wright said that in laying the foundation for success, they reorganized the state education department around strategic plan goals; adopted rigorous, college- and career-ready standards for English Language Arts and math; developed assessments aligned to new standards and NAEP; implemented a strong accountability system for schools and districts, improved data quality and transparency; and built teacher and leader capacity through major professional development initiatives to ensure students master higher standards.

"The first thing that I literally did was start digging into the department and I found very quickly we'd had two key pieces of legislation that had just been passed: the Literacy-Based Promotion Act and the Early Learning Collaborative Act," she said.

"And lo and behold, we didn't even have an early childhood department. And we didn't really have anybody that was leading literacy. So you think of these things that you may think are automatically occurring but they're not."

She noted another key aspect was ensuring the state has educators who believe in the programs. Another key was redoing Mississippi's standards.

"We had had two outside organizations take a look at our standards, and I think one phrase was 'worst in the nation,' and the other was 'horrendous,'" she said.

"So that gave me some pretty clear feedback that we needed to do something around our standards. And now Mississippi has some of the most rigorous standards that these children have ever had, and teachers have ever had, quite honestly. But that was a key."

She also noted the importance of the department's assessment being aligned to the standards, a very strong accountability system, and building teacher and leader capacity.

"Some teachers arrive on day one prepared with those skills, but others can be taught those skills so that they too can feel confident in what they're doing," she said.

Scott Smith, executive director of the Arkansas Public School Resource Center, leads a question and answer session following former Mississippi Superintendent of Education Carey Wright's keynote address Tuesday morning at the Hot Springs Convention Center. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)

