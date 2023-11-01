Sections
State sports briefs

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:32 a.m.

GOLF

ASU men finish sixth

The Arkansas State University men's team closed its fall schedule Tuesday with a sixth-place finish at the Daniel Island (S.C.) Intercollegiate.

Arkansas State shot a 2-over 290 as a team on Tuesday to finish the tournament with a 2-over 866 total, which tied Coastal Carolina for sixth place in the team standings. Middle Tennessee won the event with a 10-under 854 total.

Pierce Johnson was ASU's top individual finisher, shooting a 1-under 215 total to tie for 12th place. Thomas Schmidt tied for 15th place individually after shooing an even-par 216 total.

VOLLEYBALL

PSC draws No. 4 seed

Philander Smith College will be the No. 4 seed in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins Sunday in Bossier City, La.

The Panthers (12-14, 9-7 GCAC) went 6-2 in their final eight matches. Essence Wren finished with 631 assists, giving her the top spot in the conference with 7.64 assists per set.

Philander Smith will take on No. 5 seed Rust (Miss.) at noon on Monday in a quarterfinal match. Both semifinal matches will be played Monday, as well, with the championship set for Nov. 7 at noon.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Print Headline: State sports briefs

