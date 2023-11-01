Taylor Field hosts Halloween crowd

The second annual Halloween Carnival at historic Taylor Field on Saturday drew more than 1,000 kids and family members despite rain throughout the day and night.

Trick or Treaters started pouring into the parking lot 30 minutes before the 5-8 p.m. event.

Due to the rain, Trick or Treaters went inside the indoor hitting facility for 15 games of fun that were set up to play where one would receive candy or prizes from the Southeast Arkansas College baseball players who manned the booths. Close to 20,000 pieces of candy and prizes were given out.

"For back to back years rain came, but it didn't stop the thousands of Trick or Treaters," said committee chairman Jeff Gross. "We had kings, queens, policemen, firemen, ghosts, cowboys, cowgirls, sheriffs and much more dressed up in costumes.

"I'd like to give special thanks to Mayor Shirley Washington and the many volunteers who made this a wonderful event for everyone," said Gross. "It wouldn't have been possible for each and every one of you."

Gross offered his thanks to the city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Police Department, Pine Bluff Fire Department,Pine Bluff Street Department, Pine Bluff Convention Center, Pine Bluff Library, Pine Bluff Credit Union, Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotions, SEARK baseball team, Subway on Main Street, Domino's on Olive Street, Family Dollar on Harding Street, D-Bat White Hall, Double Header, Trinity Village, White Hall Little League, White Hall Youth Basketball, Arkansas Mill & Supply, Mobile Flooring Solutions, Caemeron's Fireworks, Bat Attack Baseball, Pawn City, Tana's Dance Factory, Sobriety Living Center, Rison Starz Dance Academy and Pro-Day Baseball.

Individuals who assisted include: Sheri Storie, Betty Brown, David Brown, Sven Hipp, Amanda Hipp, Jensen Hipp, Janice Lynch, Addi Rinehart, Myra Rinehart, Justin Cheek, Obie Watson, Etta Price-Kelly, Angela Lowden-Johnson, Anthony Biggs, Dominique Briggs, Rob Cheatwood, Rickey Geiggar, Vanessa Franks, Brent Bridges, Tana Soto, Dan Cook, Freddie Herrin, Brad Tarter, Shauwn Howell, Michael Burleson, Carnell Greenlaw, Denise Richardson, Kevin Lightsey, Travis Goforth, Shaun Cook, Ryan Stinson, Alan Frazier, Frances Frazier, Sam Beavers, Zack Pullman and Jerry W. Smith.

ALTERNATE MAIN A little firefighter enjoys Halloween with a woman at Taylor Field's second annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Special to The Commercial/Jeff Gross)

