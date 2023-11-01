UAFS to host forum on ‘True Grit’ novelist

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host a symposium on writer Charles Portis' impact and legacy.

The symposium, which is is scheduled Thursday-Saturday, will include academics, independent scholars and admirers of Portis' work; film showings; and question-and-answer sessions with Jonathan Portis and Jay Jennings.

The event is open to the public, but there is a fee.

Charles Portis, an Arkansas native best known for his depiction of a U.S. marshal named Rooster Cogburn in the 1968 novel "True Grit," died in 2020.

Jonathan Portis, Charles Portis' youngest sibling, will share insights from his experiences growing up in the Portis household and his subsequent ventures in journalism and public relations.

Jay Jennings edited "Charles Portis: Collected Works from the Library of America," which includes Portis' novels and other significant writings.

"Charles Portis is an American author worth our attention," said Kevin Jones, professor of English at UAFS and a co-chair of the Planning Committee, in a news release. "As an author, veteran, journalist, and bureau chief, Portis may be best known for his novel 'True Grit,' but this Arkansawyer's influence goes well beyond a single publication. ... With a great ear for dialogue similar to Twain's and the ability to bring to life quirky characters and situations often rooted in his travels and life experiences, Portis should be studied, and UAFS has a unique opportunity to explore and share his contributions."

Other presenters range from Emmy-award-winning director Larry Foley to renowned academics from across the state.

Presentations will be conducted on the UAFS campus, which is at 5210 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith, and the U.S. Marshals Museum, 789 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith.

Academics who attend will pay $65, which includes all events and presentations and will carry professional development credits.

The general public can attend all sessions and events for a registration fee of $50.

Administration, faculty, staff, and students of UA Fort Smith will be admitted free of charge with ID.

Additional information -- such as registration, the full schedule and questions -- are available at https://uafs.edu/charles-portis-symposium/index.php