UAPB ‘Fright Fest’ event introduces community to teams

The entrance to H.O. Clemmons Arena transformed into a spooky hallway Tuesday night, welcoming fans to a night of fun and basketball.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hosted "Fright Fest" Halloween night as it introduced fans to its men's and women's basketball teams for this season.

UAPB men's Coach Solomon Bozeman said he thought the event went well.

"We really wanted to do this event to give back to the students and our fans and, most importantly, the kids," Bozeman said. "I thought it was a great event where the kids could come in, safe environment, get candy and things of that nature. It's a blessing, man. We had a great time."

The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South and a DJ took turns providing the soundtrack for the night. After a performance from the cheerleaders, the teams entered the arena in front of their fans for the first time.

UAPB was competing with Halloween, but that didn't prevent a crowd of students and fans, many in costume, from attending.

Lady Lions coach Dawn Thornton said it was a great experience for her team, and it was nice to have the fans there supporting them.

"It's a warm, family environment around these young women, around this program," Thornton said. "Anything that they do, we get full support for our student body. Even the chancellor [Dr. Laurence Alexander] was here, dressed up like Jaffe Joffer from 'Coming to America.' It was good. It was great family fun. A good, clean environment."

Fans and players alike competed in a 3-point contest, with Demetria Shephard and Coriah Beck leading the Lady Lions to a 2-0 sweep of the men's players. The fans stayed involved in the festivities with a few volunteering for a costume contest.

The women gave fans a sneak peak at the team with a 5-on-5 scrimmage, while the men held a basketball-themed obstacle course, with players and fans both participating.

This event comes less than a week from the start of basketball season. Both teams open on the road Nov. 6 against Power Five opponents. The men travel north to face Missouri, while the women will play Oregon State.

Bozeman said the Golden Lions will play an exciting brand of basketball this year.

"We want to play fast," Bozeman said. "We want to get up and down the court, and we just want to play unselfish basketball, play together as a team. ... Our fans, they gonna be excited about the way we play this year. We can't wait to put on a show in front of them."

The Golden Lions' first home game is set for Nov. 9 against Champion Christian College. The Lady Lions will face Oregon two days after playing Oregon State before coming home Nov. 18 to host Texas A&M-Texarkana in their home opener.

With the Lady Lions coming off a run to the SWAC championship game last season, Thornton said she feels good going into the season.

"We have a very passionate team," Thornton said. "They really want to win, and they want to leave their mark somewhere. I think next week will give us an opportunity to really see the fruit of our labor from the summer."