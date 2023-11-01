UA’s Wolfenbarger enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jersey Wolfenbarger is no longer a member of the University of Arkansas women's basketball team, WholeHogSports confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-5 junior from Fort Smith participated in most of the team's preseason practices and its exhibition trip to Croatia and Greece on Aug. 5-14. She will not be eligible to play elsewhere in 2023-24.

The window for women's basketball players to enter their name into the NCAA transfer portal opens March 18, the day after selections are made for the NCAA Tournament, and stays available over the next 45 days.

Wolfenbarger averaged 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game over her two-year career with the Razorbacks. She was named to the SEC all-freshman team in 2021-22.

Prior to playing for the Razorbacks, Wolfenbarger was consensus 5-star recruit at Fort Smith Northside, where she was Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. She was a McDonald's All-American her senior year, and the No. 7 overall prospect in the ESPN HoopGurlz recruiting rankings.

Wolfenbarger is the third player to transfer from last year's Arkansas team. Erynn Barnum (Mississippi State) and Rylee Langerman (Oklahoma State) did so shortly after the season and are eligible to play in 2023-24.

Arkansas opens its season next Tuesday against Louisiana-Monroe at Walton Arena.