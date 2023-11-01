UNDER THE RADAR: Maumelle’s Elijah Newell

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Maumelle’s Elijah Newell.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-11, 180 pounds

Stats: In 9 games this season, Newell has 34 carries for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns, 30 catches for 426 yards and 5 touchdowns, 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 9 interceptions, 1 recovered fumble and 2 forced fumbles.

Offers: Harding

Interest: Arkansas, Texas-San Antonio

Coach Brian Maupin:

“He’s got nine interceptions on the year He has recorded every single defensive stat possible this year. He leads the team in picks, receiving yards, yards per carry, touchdowns and return yards. He’s a phenomenal young man who was a basketball player, came out for football last year, got hurt early in the season and has worked like crazy to be the player he is today. [He is] an absolute leader on and off the field, helps at local elementary schools and kids camp in the summer [and] is a mentor to my own Junior Maupin. Always has a smile on his face, brings toughness and accountability to a program trying to build those things. Camped really well at Harding University this summer running 4.5 [40 yard dash] and ran for fastest man at the camp.”