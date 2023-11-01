Union demands end tiered wages with auto giants

The country's largest automakers -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis -- are poised to become the latest U.S. corporations to do away with tiered wage arrangements, a system that splits the workforce into haves and have-nots by confining newer employers to lower wages.

All three auto giants have agreed to sweeping improvements in employee pay, including the elimination of unequal pay scales that made it difficult for new hires to catch up with longtime employees. While the deal still needs to be approved by union workers, it's a big win for employees and indicative of a recent trend sweeping workplaces.

Since 2021, at least a dozen U.S. employers -- in industries as varied as aerospace, education and manufacturing -- have abolished tiered wages and benefits, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. Robust post-pandemic spending combined with widespread labor shortages have given workers a rare window to fight against decades of eroding pay gains and benefits.

"Tiered arrangements have haunted the labor movement since the 1970s, but we are finally reaching a tipping point," said Joseph McCartin, a professor of labor history at Georgetown University. "Unions are pushing hard to rectify this problem. It gets to the heart of one of the longest running issues in the history of American labor: equal pay for equal work."

Eliminating tiers reigned as a top demand by the United Auto Workers, one often displayed prominently on T-shirts and picket signs, during their six-week strike against automakers. At Ford, for example, temporary workers who currently start at $16.67 an hour will soon be reclassified as permanent, allowing them to make at least $24.91 an hour. By the end of the contract they will earn the top hourly wage of $40.82.

The new deal also shortens the amount of time it takes for new employees to work their way up to the top pay rate from eight years to three.

Ford and General Motors did not respond to emails seeking comment. A spokeswoman for Stellantis declined to comment.

"In 2007, employers went all-in on a divide-and-conquer strategy for the American autoworker," Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and chief negotiator with Ford, said in a news conference Sunday. "They introduced the two-tiered system, where some get a pension and post-retirement health care, and some don't. We fought like hell to undo that damage of the past 15 years of this contract."

The gains build on growing momentum. Earlier this year, UPS narrowly averted a strike by agreeing to equalize pay for its drivers. Lower-tier drivers were reclassified as regular drivers, lifting their starting hourly pay from $20.50 to $23.

The water treatment company Culligan, Boeing, Harley-Davidson and Caterpillar have also recently done away with tiered wage structures at the urging of workers unions.

The pushback against unequal wages occurred even when unions aren't involved. In Nevada, residents last year voted to abolish the state's two-tier minimum wage that allowed employers that offered health benefits to pay $1 less per hour. Beginning July 2024, all employers will have to pay at least $12 an hour.

"The pessimistic view has always been that once you have tiers, there's no going back -- you've conceded that these jobs will no longer be good jobs," said Rebecca Givan, a professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University. "But now workers are proving they can actually roll this back, which is very significant."

Multipronged wages began in the 1970s and 1980s, when back-to-back recessions, high inflation and rising competition from abroad pinched companies' profits and threatened their survival, said Robert Bruno, a labor professor at the University of Illinois. The practice quickly spread among airlines, supermarket chains and manufacturers around the country.

And although such arrangements are common in many types of jobs -- public-sector positions, for example, often offer different pay and benefits by start date -- they tend to be most visible in union jobs, where workers and employers regularly negotiate for blanket contracts with transparent pay scales.

"These two-tiered systems grew out of a very bad economic moment," Bruno said. "Manufacturing in America was significantly hollowing out and, for the first time in American history, unions weren't incrementally improving working conditions. They were giving back things they had won."

Those concessions continued into the 1990s and early 2000s. For employers, tiered pay was a simple way to reduce long-term labor costs. But for workers and unions -- who referred to the practice as "eating your young" -- it became a growing source of resentment. Newer hires felt undervalued and demoralized, and long-term workers worried they could easily be replaced by cheaper newcomers.

"All of a sudden, you have workers who are side by side, doing the exact same job but receiving wildly different wages," Givan, of Rutgers, said. "Not only are newer workers getting paid less, but their pay is capped in such a way that no matter how many years they work, they'll never catch up."

The increase in tiers came when struggling companies threatened layoffs, factory closures and bankruptcy, Givan said. "But there's no way these employers in 2023 can credibly say they're at risk of going under."

The U.S. economy has defied expectations this year. Americans are still spending, despite inflation and fast-rising interest rates, which means businesses are still hiring. Employers have added more than 560,000 jobs in August and September alone, and there are still millions more openings than there are people looking for work -- a dynamic that is especially pronounced in industries that are physically intensive or require specific skills.

Information for this article was contributed by Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeanne Whalen of The Associated Press.