Ward 3 councilman to seek reelection

Glen Brown Sr., Ward 3 Pine Bluff City Council member, announced his candidacy for reelection in 2024.

“ I have served four terms on the county quorum court, and three terms on the Pine Bluff City Council. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a voice for the citizens of Pine Bluff,” he said in a news release.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Pine Bluff over the past few years, and I am eager to continue working on behalf of our community.” He promotes his experience with local government.

“During my time on the council, I have worked hard to promote economic growth, improve public safety, and enhance the quality of life for all residents. I have also been a strong advocate for transparency and accountability in local government. I truly love Pine Bluff, and want to continue to serve in my capacity as your council member,” he said.

He plans to work with other leaders on local problems.

“I will do my best to work with the mayor and other council members to combat the problems of street repairs, and on finding ways to decrease crime in our community, which are major concerns of the majority of the people I’ve spoken to. My first priority is to take action on these issues and work towards a solution that benefits our community,” Brown said.

He’s also concerned about keeping residents in the community.

“A vast amount of people are leaving Pine Bluff. Therefore, we must work together to reverse this trend by offering affordable places to reside in Pine Bluff. We must establish a better quality of life that will encourage people to visit and migrate back to our city,” Brown said.

“I would also like to collaborate with the Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance on ideas to bring more businesses, such as shopping areas, restaurants and entertainment for both adults and youth to Pine Bluff in 2024. We have great highways and railways which allow arteries for transport infrastructure and aid in the city becoming more productive,” he said.

“There is a need for financial institutions to approve loans to already established, and potential small businesses. We must work to provide proper training to employees, in order to remain on their jobs for the long haul,” he said.

He’s also concerned about the future of the community.

“As we look ahead to the future, there is still much work to be done. We must continue to invest in our infrastructure, support our local businesses, and ensure that our city remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.

Brown is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also completed the Fast Track Business Course, and attended Southeast Arkansas College.

He is married to the former Clara Gardner. They have two adult children, Glen Jr. and Gavin, and four grandchildren.

“I want to assure you that I am committed to continuing the work of improving our great city, and I hope that I can count on your support as I seek reelection to the Pine Bluff City Council. I look forward to working with other officials in making Pine Bluff the best it can be. Remember, ‘You Can’t Beat Me Loving Pine Bluff!’”



