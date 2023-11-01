Sections
WCSD fills 3 places on staff

by Staff Report | Today at 2:51 a.m.
The exterior of Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff is shown in this Sept. 16, 2022 file photo. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

An assistant principal, part-time counselor and secretary were hired during a special Watson Chapel School District board meeting Monday.

Reginald Forte will be high school assistant principal for the remainder of the school year. Forte's hire is retroactive to Oct. 18.

Lois Chambless will serve as a high school counselor three days per week, and Karneisha Daniels has been hired as high school secretary.

Melinda Miller has resigned as secondary counselor.

The Pine Bluff School District will hold a special board meeting at 6 tonight at the Jordan-Chanay Building. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct student hearings, which will be closed to the public.

