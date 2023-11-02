The nation in brief: 1 dead after collapse at Kentucky facility

1 dead after collapse at Kentucky facility

INEZ, Ky. -- One man has died after he and a coworker were trapped beneath a collapsed 11-story building being demolished at an abandoned eastern Kentucky mine's coal preparation plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The building at Martin Mine Prep Plant in Martin County collapsed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, trapping the men working there beneath multiple floors of concrete and steel. Teams were working to rescue them, Kentucky Emergency Management said in a news release on Wednesday. State emergency management officials were at the scene working with several partner agencies including urban search and rescue and technical rescue teams.

Officials didn't release details about the extent of the other man's injuries.

In a social media post Wednesday morning, Beshear said he had declared a state of emergency in the county -- mobilizing state resources to help with the rescue. The governor asked for prayers for the safety of the workers and the rescue teams.

"Kentucky, keep praying -- but the scene is bad," Beshear said in a post about two hours later.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WHAS-TV that first responders made contact with one of the trapped men, but he died shortly afterward.

Louisiana state trooper's charges dropped

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Louisiana state trooper accused of withholding graphic body-camera footage that shows another officer dragging Black motorist Ronald Greene by his ankle shackles during his deadly 2019 arrest.

Lt. John Clary, the ranking officer at the scene, has agreed to take the stand in the trial of Master Trooper Kory York, a former colleague charged with negligent homicide in the case. York is accused of forcing the heavyset Greene to lie facedown and handcuffed for more than nine minutes, which use-of-force experts said likely restricted his breathing.

York is expected to stand trial next year but is asking an appellate court to throw out his own indictment after prosecutors acknowledged a mistake by allowing a use-of-force expert to review protected statements York made during an internal affairs inquiry.

State police initially blamed Greene's May 10, 2019, death on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase. After officials refused for more than two years to release the body-camera video, The Associated Press obtained and published the footage showing white troopers converging on Greene before he could get out of his car as he wailed: "I'm your brother! I'm scared!"

Tuesday's dismissal of Clary's indictment leaves charges against just two of the five officers indicted last year in Greene's death.

Tennessee to pay ex-official $150,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The state of Tennessee has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by its former vaccine leader over her firing during the covid-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's agreement in the case brought by Michelle Fiscus includes provisions that limit what each of the parties can say about each other, according to a copy provided by the Tennessee Department of Health in response to a public records request.

The current and former health commissioners, and the state's chief medical officer agreed that they will not "disparage" Fiscus.

Fiscus, meanwhile, must reply "no comment" if she is asked about the lawsuit, negotiations and the settlement. Additionally, Fiscus or anyone on her behalf can't "disparage" the defendants, the Tennessee Department of Health, the governor or his administration, or other former or current state officials and workers about her firing.

Fiscus was fired in the summer of 2021 amid anger among some GOP lawmakers over state outreach for covid-19 vaccinations to minors. Some lawmakers even threatened to dissolve the Health Department because of such marketing.

Block sought for Tennessee gender ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Attorneys representing Tennessee transgender teens and their families asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to block a ban on gender-affirming care for minors that a lower court allowed to go into effect.

Should the nation's highest court agree to take the case, it would mark the first time the justices could weigh in on restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people under 18.

Since 2021, more than 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning such treatments, even though they have been available in the United States for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union is asking the Supreme Court to review a September decision handed down by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed bans in Kentucky and Tennessee to remain in effect.

In Kentucky, attorneys representing transgender youth, their families and their medical providers say they also intend to petition the Supreme Court later this week.



