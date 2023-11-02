The world in brief: Fares rise on Chinese-built Kenya railway

Fares rise on Chinese-built Kenya railway

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya announced Wednesday a sharp increase in passenger fares on the Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railway as the country struggles with repaying loans owed to Beijing and others along with higher fuel prices.

State-owned Kenya Railways said in a statement that the 290-mile journey between the port city of Mombasa and the capital, Nairobi, will cost around $30 in first class, up from $19, and $10 in economy, up from $6.

Kenya Railways cited the global rise in fuel prices: "This increase is informed by changes in the energy and petroleum sector, where prices of fuel have significantly increased, thus affecting the cost of our operations."

Wednesday's announcement came days after Kenya's central bank governor, Kamau Thugge, said the Kenyan shilling had for years been overvalued by 25%, which "led the country to maintain an artificially strong exchange rate."

Two weeks ago President William Ruto was in China, where he sought a $1 billion loan to finish stalled infrastructure projects despite Kenya's overall debts at a record $70 billion.

The new train fares come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The changes will also affect the popular commuter rail service in the capital, Nairobi, as well as the Kisumu and Nanyuki safari trains that attract thousands of tourists each year.

Pakistan deports unregistered Afghans

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.

The sweep is part of a new anti-migrant crackdown that targets all undocumented or unregistered foreigners, according to Islamabad, though it mostly affects some 2 million Afghans in Pakistan without documentation.

The crackdown has drawn widespread criticism from U.N. agencies, rights groups and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's interim interior minister confirmed that the deportations have begun.

"Today, we said goodbye to 64 Afghan nationals as they began their journey back home," Sarfraz Bugti wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This action is a testament to Pakistan's determination to repatriate any individuals residing in the country without proper documentation."

The authorities said Wednesday's sweeps took place in the port city of Karachi, the garrison city of Rawalpindi, and in various areas in the southwestern Baluchistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, which border Afghanistan.

India, Bangladesh launch joint projects

NEW DELHI -- India and Bangladesh launched two new railway links and a thermal power plant unit Wednesday to strengthen connections and energy security in the region amid strong opposition protests in Bangladesh.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the three Indian-assisted development projects via video conferencing.

India provided $47.8 million for a cross-border train link and a $388.92 million concessional line of credit for the Khulna-Mongla port rail line in Bangladesh. India provided another $1.6 billion for Bangladesh's 1,320-megawatt super thermal power project, according to India's External Affairs Ministry.

Hasina is facing street protests from opposition supporters who demand that her government resign and hand power to a nonpartisan caretaker to oversee a general election next year.

At least six people have been killed and dozens injured during street protests since Saturday, officials said.

Hasina considers a partnership with India politically significant for regional peace and development. However, India has not commented directly on the recent unrest.

Uganda captures extremist group leader

KAMPALA, Uganda -- A Ugandan military spokesperson says troops have captured a commander of an extremist group whose fighters are accused of killing two tourists last month.

Col. Deo Akiiki said Wednesday that a senior commander with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel whose nom de guerre is Njovu, was in military custody.

Njovu was captured during an exchange of fire on Lake Edward on Uganda's border with Congo. An unknown number of rebels drowned or were shot in the fighting Tuesday night, according to Akiiki.

Njovu has been in charge of operations such as the murder in October of a South African tourist and her British husband while they were honeymooning in remote Queen Elizabeth National Park. Their Ugandan guide also was killed and their vehicle set on fire.

The ADF has ties to the Islamic State group. Following the attack on the tourists, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni urged security agencies to ensure the group "is wiped out."

Ugandan troops are hunting down the ADF deep inside Congo, where the group is among dozens of rebel outfits operating in a large swath of territory. Ugandan authorities say hundreds of ADF rebels have been killed in airstrikes in recent months.



