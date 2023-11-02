The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court’s ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF NOV. 2, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-781. Francine Chance v. Lowe’s Home Centers, LLC; and Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-136. Flywheel Energy Production, LLC v. Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-266. Perry Linder, Jr., and Kathy Linder v. Michael Steven Gertsch and Lisa Gertsch, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-596. Liz Alsina v. Joshua Hicks, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Thyer, JJ., agree.

E-22-392. Tiarra London v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Klappenbach and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-79. Rhonda Lynn Hogue v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-23-138. Emily Copp and Joshua Hartman v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-23-67. Jarvis Dillard v. State of Arkansas, from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted; remanded with instructions. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CR-23-68. Jarvis Dillard v. State of Arkansas, from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-443. (In the Matter of the Estate of Lexa Page, Sr., Deceased) Lexa Page, Jr. v. Annette Page and the Estate of Lexa Page, Sr., Deceased, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-511. Charles L. Grant v. Eileen N. Grant, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-719. David Treece and Nancy Treece v. Bree Calley and Richard Calley, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-173. Nicole Spears and Shane Spears v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-392. Charles Greeno v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CR-23-162. James Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-23-82. Ricky Roberts v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-407. George Gitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-618. Danny Hopper v. Pamela Hopper, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

E-22-406. Stacy Hickey v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-707. Aaron Scott Taylor v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-22-404. Stacy Bridges v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for additional findings or to supplement the record.Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-186. John James Baker v. Denise Binns Baker, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal and on cross-appeal. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.