Arkansas Department of Education names schools to receive $6,950,900 for achievement and/or improvement

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 1:15 p.m.
Dr. Don R. Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock is shown in this 2010 file photo. Roberts Elementary received the highest funding awards this year under the Arkansas School Recognition Program. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A total of 163 Arkansas public schools — including charter schools — are newly identified as recipients of $6,950,900 in rewards for student achievement and/or improvement on the ACT Aspire exams last spring and, if applicable, the 2021-2022 high school graduation rates.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program was established by state law, Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-210.

The program provides $100 per student to the schools that were in the top 5% of schools in achievement on the exams or were in the top 5% of schools showing improvement on the exams as compared to the past school year.

An additional $50 per student is provided to those schools that are in the second highest tiers of achievement and/or growth — being among the top 6% to 10% of schools.

[DOCUMENT: Full list of schools and awards]

Dr. Don R. Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock will receive  the largest amount — $200,800 — for both achievement and growth. 

Bentonville High is to receive $163,800 for being among the top 6% to 10% of schools in achievement.

Bentonville High West will receive $119,700 for being among the top 6% to 10% of schools in growth and graduation rate.

Benton High School is to receive $131,500 for achievement growth and graduation rate.  

The rewarded schools, identified by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, must now form committees made up of the campus principal, a teacher elected by other teachers, and a parent representative selected by the school's Parent Teacher Association, to determine how to use the reward money.


