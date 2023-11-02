Arkansas Department of Education names schools to receive $6,950,900 for achievement and/or improvement

A total of 163 Arkansas public schools — including charter schools — are newly identified as recipients of $6,950,900 in rewards for student achievement and/or improvement on the ACT Aspire exams last spring and, if applicable, the 2021-2022 high school graduation rates.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program was established by state law, Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-210.

The program provides $100 per student to the schools that were in the top 5% of schools in achievement on the exams or were in the top 5% of schools showing improvement on the exams as compared to the past school year.

An additional $50 per student is provided to those schools that are in the second highest tiers of achievement and/or growth — being among the top 6% to 10% of schools.

[DOCUMENT: Full list of schools and awards]

Dr. Don R. Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock will receive the largest amount — $200,800 — for both achievement and growth.

Bentonville High is to receive $163,800 for being among the top 6% to 10% of schools in achievement.

Bentonville High West will receive $119,700 for being among the top 6% to 10% of schools in growth and graduation rate.

Benton High School is to receive $131,500 for achievement growth and graduation rate.

The rewarded schools, identified by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, must now form committees made up of the campus principal, a teacher elected by other teachers, and a parent representative selected by the school's Parent Teacher Association, to determine how to use the reward money.



