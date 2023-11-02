Arkansas freshmen given time to blend in





FAYETTEVILLE -- Layden Blocker and Baye Fall were 4-star recruits ranked among the top 50 high school basketball players nationally last season, but they're not being thrown into the fire as University of Arkansas freshmen.

With a roster loaded with experienced returnees and transfers, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman can afford to ease Blocker and Fall into the rotation.

Blocker, a 6-2 point guard from Little Rock, had 6 points, 1 assist, 2 turnovers and 3 fouls in 8 minutes off the bench in No. 14 Arkansas' 81-77 overtime exhibition win against No. 3 Purdue at Walton Arena last Saturday.

"Layden, I think in the minutes he's been given, he's done a great job," Musselman said. "He's got great toughness. He's kind of fearless.

"He's a really good defensive ball pressure guy. He can pick up full court. I think offensively, he's done a really good job of trying to facilitate as well as being aggressive to score the ball."

Fall, a 6-11 center from Dakar, Senegal, and a McDonald's All-American, didn't play against the Boilermakers, though he nearly got into the game.

"We sent Baye down to the scorer's table at one point, and then there was a matchup where we wanted to stick with what we had," Musselman said. "So we had him come back. But Baye has done a great job in practice. He's a worker."

Musselman said fifth-year seniors Chandler Lawson and Makhi Mitchell did such a good job defending Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-4 senior center and last season's Associated Press National Player of the Year, that it was tough to take them out.

"Between those two, those guys ate up the center spot," Musselman said. "And then we went with some guards as well. A couple of guards got minutes at the four spot, and we played the rotation fairly large for us as is."

Blocker and Fall are the Razorbacks' only freshmen after the team had six last season.

Three of last season's freshmen were NBA Draft picks: Anthony Black (sixth to Orlando), Nick Smith (27th to Charlotte) and Jordan Walsh (38th to Boston).

Joseph Pinion is back for his sophomore season, while Derrian Ford and Barry Dunning transferred to Arkansas State and Alabama-Birmingham, respectively.

"The one thing with both of our freshmen and all six of our freshmen last year, that whole group of guys have been incredible workers," Musselman said. "Baye and Layden have a great competitive nature and really, really work on their craft.

"They work in the weight room, so they're going to keep getting better as the season progresses."

Blocker had 10 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds in 28 minutes in the Red-White intrasquad game, and Fall had 13 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 18 minutes.

In Arkansas' 92-39 exhibition victory over the Texas-Tyler, Blocker had 5 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes. Fall, who started, had 6 rebounds, 3 turnovers and 1 steal in 11 minutes.

"I think that there's always an adjustment for freshmen across the country, especially in our league, just like there's an adjustment in the NBA," said Musselman, a former NBA coach with Golden State and Sacramento and assistant with Minnesota, Orlando, Atlanta and Memphis. "You look at some NBA rookies, and they're playing a lot. And then you look at some other NBA rookies, and they're not playing a lot.

"You look at some NBA rookies, and they're assigned to G-League teams, and other NBA rookies are learning by sitting on the bench and watching, getting better during practice and growing.

"So I think every player is on his own timeline, and every organization in the NBA is on their own timeline, and just like every college program, there's a different timeline."

Arkansas' front court along with Lawson and Mitchell includes redshirt sophomore Trevon Brazile, a preseason All-SEC first team pick after recovering from knee surgery, and seniors Jalen Graham and Denijay Harris.

The guard rotation includes returning senior Davonte "Devo" Davis, senior transfers El Ellis, Khalif Battle and Jeremiah Davenport, junior transfer Tramon Mark and Pinion. Keyon Menifield, a sophomore transfer, is redshirting.

"I think when you're on a deep team, there are pluses and then there are areas where a player has to continue to learn and grow in," Musselman said. "Practices, game preps and all those things are obviously new for any freshman.

"It's no different than all of our rookies in the NBA. The game preps they are going through are going to be slightly different than the way they were done at Arkansas because there are so many more games coming at you."

Musselman said it's always good to have older players who are willing to share their experiences to help younger teammates.

"I love to reference stuff that I've seen in the pros," Musselman said. "There's a lot of veterans who last a long time in the NBA because they're great mentors to rookies.

"Udonis Haslem is a guy that comes to mind. Mike Miller was a great mentor to rookies.

"All these guys, they are still in competition with teammates, no different than any sport at any level. But I do think that this year's group of veteran players have done a really good job of trying to help mentor both of our younger guys."

Musselman recalled how Justin Smith, a senior transfer on Arkansas' 2020-21 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, helped mentor freshmen Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, Davis and KK Robinson.

Moody was a first-round draft pick by Golden State after his freshman season and Williams was a second-round pick by Oklahoma City in 2022. Robinson is now at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock after also playing at Texas A&M.

"Justin Smith did a great job that year we had the four freshmen," Musselman said. "He and [senior transfer guard] Jalen Tate were phenomenal helping those guys. You saw it on a daily basis.

"This year's group does a phenomenal job. They do a great job just leading by example, let alone just getting in guys' ears as well.

"Certainly leading by example is a great way to mentor a younger player."



