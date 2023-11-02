Boales announces candidacy for Ward 1 city council seat

Marlette Boales announced her candidacy for Ward 1 Pine Bluff City Council member.

If elected Ward 1 council member, Boales would put her grants management, non-profit, finance and administrative skills to work in order to protect taxpayers, improve efficiency and provide effective oversight, she said in a news release.

"I'm running for alderwoman because I believe that the people of Ward 1 and all Pine Bluff citizens deserve sincere, transparent and accountable representation," she said.

Raised in Pine Bluff, Boales has worked for small and large businesses for more than 20 years while raising three daughters and a son, according to the release.

Currently, she is a finance assistant at the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, where she's been employed since 2021. Previously, she worked for Simmons Bank as an operations specialist and was employed with Disability Rights Arkansas as a finance assistant.

Boales also runs an internet business, "Classic Glam by Marlette," where she sells fashion accessories.

A 1993 graduate of Dollarway High School, she's also studied at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas College.

"Her campaign will highlight her 18-year administrative and finance background, drive home her common-sense business approach, and her agenda for a more efficient, transparent and effective local government," according to the release.

Her campaign slogan is "New leadership for a Better Pine Bluff."

Boales said she understands the importance of responsive and accountable leadership who will do what they say they are going to do, and who make decisions in the best interests of citizens and their families first.

"As we campaign, I look forward to hearing from the citizens and understanding their ideas, challenges and concerns," she said.

Boales is a community volunteer who has sponsored causes benefiting underserved women and children.

"As a small business owner, she understands hard work and perseverance. She's a third generation Pine Bluffian who is committed to working with citizens, faith leaders, and government officials to revive 'a better Pine Bluff,'" she said.

Boales is a mother of four grown children and grandmother of nine.

For details, email her at marletteboales@yahoo.com or visit www.marletteboales.com after Nov. 7.