Cause to celebrate

During this year's Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, I found a cause for celebration. Soon, the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine will fundamentally alter the life courses of thousands of Arkansans and their families--which is good for the whole state. Here's why.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA), giving states the ability to cover in-home or community-based treatment for children with disabilities, without regard to parental income or resources, so long as the cost of care at home was not greater than the cost of care in an institution.

When the TEFRA Act was signed, life expectancy for people with Down syndrome (DS) was less than 30 years; now, in 2023, it is over 60 years. TEFRA allowed children with complex or special health-care needs, including DS, to live healthier, more engaged lives in their communities because it provided better access to medical and dental care, habilitative therapies--such as physical, occupational and speech therapy--and education. TEFRA's eventual and desired consequence of building healthier, more engaged children worked. But now, those children are adults.

Today, people with complex and special health-care needs will live at least two-thirds of their lives as adults; in most states, including Arkansas, they will live their adult lives without access to appropriate medical or dental care. There are hundreds of thousands of adult Arkansans with complex and special health-care needs--including around 100,000 adult Arkansans with intellectual disability. More than 25,000 of those adult Arkansans with intellectual disability need sedation or general anesthesia to participate in routine dental care. There are zero dental centers in Arkansas that can routinely accommodate these adults, their dental needs, and their anesthesia needs.

We know that good oral health is a fundamental ingredient for living a longer, healthier life--for all of us. Healthier lives lead to more work productivity, more income earned, more taxes paid, and higher consumption of goods and services--all important components for continued growth of Arkansas' economy. For people with complex or special needs--especially those with intellectual disability--good oral health can be an exceptionally important part of maintaining engaged, productive, lives in their communities.

The opposite is also true. Poor oral health impairs quality of life and is associated with loss of work production and income. Poor oral health also contributes to a shorter lifespan and heavier disease burden and costs--including worsened diabetes management and complications.

Nationwide, around 2 million emergency department (ED) visits each year are related to nontraumatic dental conditions, at an annual cost of well over $3 billion to Medicaid programs. Today, there are tens of thousands of adult Arkansans with intellectual disability who suffer without access to oral health care. That means there are tens of thousands of Arkansas families desperate to help ease the suffering of their loved ones who must (1) utilize local EDs, which are ill-equipped to manage oral health needs, at a much higher cost to Arkansas than routine dental visits or (2) leave Arkansas to find oral health care, or (3) accept the grim reality of continued pain, suffering, and further isolation.

Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental School, under Dean Burke Soffe's leadership, can be the first to shine a much-needed light through the darkness for people with special needs to follow--toward a healthier, more engaged, and productive life--while contributing to economic growth and cost savings for our state. As a parent of a young man with Down syndrome, and a health-care professional, I am grateful for the commitment of Lyon College and Dr. Soffe to begin improving the lives of people with special needs in Arkansas and beyond.

James Hunt is an Arkansas native, a father, a physician, and a passionate advocate for Arkansans with intellectual disability.