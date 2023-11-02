Charles Blake leaves firm at center of controversy over LITFest to join Southern Bancorp

Charles Blake, who was at the center of an election-year controversy over a city of Little Rock contract awarded to Think Rubix, the public-affairs firm Blake joined after exiting the administration of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., has left the firm.

Southern Bancorp Inc. has hired Blake as its Little Rock market executive, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

"In his new role with Southern Bancorp, Blake will plan, direct, and implement business development and community outreach initiatives in and around Little Rock for the [community development financial institution]," the news release said.

Blake's hiring follows the opening of Southern Bancorp's first bank branch in Little Rock earlier this year, the news release said.

"I've long respected the work that Southern Bancorp does for its communities, and it's an honor to now be part of such an impactful and historic financial institution," Blake said in a statement included with the release. "Serving the public has always been a guiding motivator throughout my career, which in a lot of ways feels like it has come full circle by joining the Southern Bancorp team. I look forward to leveraging my experience with the bank's tools and resources to make a meaningful difference for the people of my hometown."

Blake is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and Grinnell College who previously served as the top Democrat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Before joining Think Rubix, Blake served as chief of staff to Scott. He resigned from city employment effective Jan. 31, 2022.

In April 2022, shortly after Think Rubix announced it had hired Blake, the city announced that the firm had been tapped to help produce a new city festival dubbed LITFest.

The festival ultimately fell apart days ahead of its scheduled October 2022 debut when then-City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the contract with Think Rubix after legal concerns about the arrangement were expressed by the city attorney.

A statement the city issued in April 2022 said, "Blake was not involved in the submission of the company's [request for qualifications] response or in its selection."

But in fact, Blake had assisted Think Rubix officials as they drafted the response, according to records that were later obtained and published by the attorney and blogger Matthew Campbell.

"We saw the internal Think Rubix documents for the first time this week," city spokesperson Aaron Sadler wrote in a statement in late September 2022. "Charles Blake didn't represent Think Rubix in any meetings with city staff and his name was not included in their LITFest proposal. The news release was issued in good faith based on our understanding at the time."

Because the maximum value of the city's contract with Think Rubix was set at $45,000, the agreement fell below the city manager's unilateral spending limit of $50,000 for competitively-bid items.

As a result, the agreement was never brought before the Little Rock Board of Directors for approval.

Kendra Pruitt, who succeeded Blake as Scott's chief of staff, at one point during a teleconference procurement meeting with Think Rubix endorsed the idea of keeping the contract's value below $50,000 and using sponsorship money to fund additional work. In this way, officials would avoid the "political step" of bringing the item before the city board, Pruitt said.

"The video creates serious legal concerns about this contract," City Attorney Tom Carpenter later wrote in letters to the mayor and city board members.

In the wake of the LITFest collapse, city board members last December approved an ordinance stipulating that the city manager must regularly provide the mayor and city board members with a list of forthcoming professional-services contracts anticipated to fall under $50,000.

The list must be circulated 14 days before a request for proposals is issued, the ordinance said.

Language in the ordinance made clear that proposed contracts for political consulting and lobbying must go before the city board for approval even if the contract's amount falls below $50,000.