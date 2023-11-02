Christian contemporary Grammy winner Lauren Daigle sets April 5 tour stop at North Little Rock arena

Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, winner of two Grammy Awards, is extending her “Kaleidoscope Tour” into spring 2024, including a 7 p.m. April 5 concert at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

“Special guest” is Blessing Offor.

Tickets — $29.50-$129.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 via Ticketmaster.com.

The winter-spring portion of the tour kicks off Feb. 22 in Charlotte, N.C., and wraps up June 8 in Birmingham, Ala.

The tour continues to support Daigle’s longstanding partnerships with Child Fund International and with KultureCity, the latter of which adds sensory rooms — spaces designed by medical professionals and created for individuals in need of a quieter, more secure environment from which to enjoy events — at arenas on the tour.















