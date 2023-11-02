Election reminders

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election.

Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

People may pick up absentee ballots at the county clerk's office until Nov. 7. That's the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

Nov. 4 -- Sample Ballots will be available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day (7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at polling sites.

For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, Party Filing Period Begins at noon Nov. 6 and ends at noon Nov. 14. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Central Moloney names marketing chief

Central Moloney Inc. appointed Travis Mosler as its new director of marketing. Mosler's appointment coincides with CMI's growth and expansion following its acquisition by Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, according to a news release.

"Travis brings a unique skill set and drive to the Central Moloney family," said Chris Hart, CMI chief executive officer. "His vision will help extend our reach as we continue to grow."

Mosler previously owned and operated Crossbuck Creative, a Pine Bluff-based advertising and marketing agency where CMI was a client. Before that, he served as creative director at Agency 501 in Little Rock. "I'm honored to join the Central Moloney team and look forward to helping CMI reach new heights," said Mosler.

CMI is a leading manufacturer of distribution transformers and transformer components. With a history dating back to 1949, CMI is renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation in the transformer industry. The company has four facilities in Jefferson County, Ark., one facility in Bay County, Fla., and another being constructed in Okaloosa County, Fla.

New Community to open pantry

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 8-10 a.m. The public is invited to participate, according to a news release.

NAACP sets membership meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., according to a news release.

Raven's Nest pantry to open Nov. 11

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Nov. 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider.

Area Agency senior menus set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Nov. 6 -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, Au gratin potatoes, pineapple, and milk.

Nov. 7 -- Homemade chicken soup, broccoli and cauliflower salad, crackers, Jell-o cake, and milk.

Nov. 8 -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges, and milk.

Nov. 9 -- Teriyaki chicken with rice, Japanese vegetables, fruit, brownie, and milk.

Nov. 10 -- BBQ on a bun, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, hot applesauce, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.