Conference 4A-8 teams wrap up regular season

Conference 4A-8 is wrapping up the regular season with football tonight, and two southeast Arkansas teams are set to battle for third place.

Monticello will host Crossett at 7 p.m. as both teams prepare for the playoffs.

Monticello (6-3, 5-2 in 4A-8) defeated Star City 35-7 last week and has won five of its past six games.

Crossett (6-3, 5-2) is coming off a 17-14 road win at Dumas and has won three straight games.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots as they sit two games ahead of fifth place, so this game is about deciding seeding. Warren has clinched the conference title, and DeWitt has claimed second place. Either McGehee or Hamburg will take the final spot, depending on Thursday's results.

Senior quarterbacks lead both offenses. Monticello's Brooks Bowman has thrown 17 touchdown passes with just four interceptions. Senior running backs Jontavion Jackson and Ja'Quayvius Rhodes lead the rushing attack with a combined 13 touchdowns. Rhodes also has five touchdown receptions, with senior receivers Evan Bealer and Tejon Tensley combining for 11 more.

On the other side, Max Brooks has thrown 22 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions. He and senior running back Isaiah Bunton share the load in the run game, each averaging over 50 yards per game. Senior receiver Taylin Paskel has over 1,100 receiving yards this season to go with 14 touchdowns.

McGehee @ Helena

McGehee (4-4, 3-4) can clinch a playoff spot with a win Thursday when the Owls travel to Helena (0-9, 0-7). McGehee lost to DeWitt last week 49-38, while Helena lost 42-0 to Warren.

The Owls began conference play Sept. 8 with a 29-28 win at Hamburg. That 1-point win nearly two months ago is huge for the Owls now as they enter the final week tied with Hamburg for fifth place. Since McGehee controls the tiebreaker, a win or a Hamburg loss to Warren is all it needs to reach the playoffs.

McGehee is averaging 37.75 points per game over its previous four outings, though the Owls went 2-2 over that span with their defense allowing 32.5. That shouldn't be an issue this week as Helena has been shutout in each of its past three games. The Cougars haven't scored more than 20 points in any game this season, and their defense hasn't held any opponent below 35 points.

Warren at Hamburg

Hamburg (3-6, 3-4) will host Warren (9-0, 7-0) for senior night Thursday. Warren defeated Helena 42-0 last week, while Hamburg was on bye. The Lions' last game was two weeks ago, a 42-26 road win at Star City.

Warren has clinched the top spot in 4A-8 but has a chance to close out an undefeated regular season. Freshman quarterback Jackson Denton leads an offense averaging 45.7 points per conference game. Defensively, only Crossett has surpassed 23 points against the Lumberjacks in conference play.

Hamburg senior Willis Robinson leads the Lions with nine rushing touchdowns, with Nikel Lewis and Kaeden Thomas having five each. Hamburg still has an outside shot at the playoffs but needs two big upsets. First, the Lions would have to snap Warren's 23-game conference winning streak which dates back to 2020. Second, Hamburg needs winless Helena to upset McGehee.